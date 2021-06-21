The Waconia track and field team is sending 13 athletes to the Class AA State Meet after a stellar performance at the Section 2AA Meet that had the girls taking second place in the section while winning three relays.
Jordan Grell, Jordan Machacek, Bethany Langer and Amber Kellen won the 4x100 meter relay with a time of 50.66 seconds and head to state with alternate Brynley Theis. The 4x400 relay team of Maya Lindstrom, Carrigan Mair, Addy Kaeding and Madeline Lage won with a time of 4:12.24 and are joined by alternates Laney Meyer and Aubrey Mair. The 4x800 relay team of Lindstrom, Lage, Kaeding and Jamie Sorenson also won their event with a time of 9:38.86 and are joined by alternates Mair and Emily Gustafson. Grell also heads to state in the 100 and 200, while Travis Reighard won the boys pole vault and heads to state as well.
The Wildcats had to beat the heat as well as their opponents, with the temperature in the 90s all week.
“It’s been hard, but since we’ve been practicing in the heat, it wasn’t a surprise when it came to the meet, so it was actually a pretty perfect race day because we’ve been preparing for it,” said Adorisa Kaeding.
Waconia had the benefit of home field advantage, hosting the meet that is usually at Gustavus. The Wildcats said it was a bit weird having the section championships at home, but having the meet at home felt unofficial, which had them feeling more comfortable and less intimidated.
While a lot went right on Wednesday and Friday, there was a slight hiccup for one Wildcat who is vying for a state championship. On his last attempt of the day, Travis Reighard looked to set a new school record in the pole vault competition, but his pole snapped.
“It really caught me by surprise,” he said. “I went into the vault with everything I had and when I went to throw my arms, it just gave out.”
But in addition to breaking his pole, Reighard had already broken his school record by clearing 14 feet, 7 inches, a mark that had him winning the competition by almost a foot.
“It went really well,” he said. “I broke my own school record and it felt great on my new pole, until it broke on my last attempt.”
Reighard now heads to the state meet with hopes of breaking his record once again, heading into the competition as one of the top pole vaulters in the state. Reighard wants to clear 15 feet and knows what he has to do to accomplish the feat.
“First of all I’m going to need a new pole,” Reighard said. “Then I just need to give it my all.”
Jordan Grell also heads to the state meet in an individual event, having qualified for the 100 and 200 by taking second place with times of 12.94 and 26.69.
“The 100 and 200 went really well for me,” she said. “I was seeded third in both and took second, so that was an improvement for me.”
Grell is also a part of the 4x100 relay team that heads to state and is looking forward to the year-end meet.
“The experience is great, so just not last would be perfect,” she said.
The experience is also meaningful for some of the runners in the relays, as many are members of the cross country team that won the section championship this past Fall, but were unable to have a state meet due to COVID restrictions. Adorisa Kaeding, Madeline Lage, Aubrey Mair, Kate Ulrich and Maya Lindstrom were denied a state meet in cross country, but now several of them head to the state meet for track and are excited. As for their good year in both sports, the distance runners said the success has come as a bit of surprise, especially when most of the year they have been competing against the same four teams. But the depth of the cross country and track and field teams has kept them progressing to new heights.
“Since we have so many girls, it’s easy to compete against each other, rather than other teams as much,” said Lindstrom. “We really push each other.”
RESULTS
GIRLS 100 METER DASH
12.94 Jordan Grell 2
13.68 Brynley Theis 13
13.92 Jordan Machacek 20
GIRLS 200 METER DASH
26.69 Jordan Grell 2
27.74 Bethany Langer 6
29.38 Jenna Myhre 32
GIRLS 400 METER DASH
1:00.28 Maya Lindstrom 3
1:03.35 Meyer Kylie 7
1:05.15 Aubrey Mair 14
GIRLS 800 METER RUN
2:33.09 Emily Gustafson 10
2:42.61 Isabella Wozniak 16
GIRLS 1600 METER RUN
5:33.17 Amelia Harold 8
5:50.70 Kate Ulrich 16
5:58.17 Sophia Beix 19
GIRLS 3200 METER RUN
11:18.90 Adorisa Kaeding 3
11:22.90 Madaline Lage 4
11:37.78 Amelia Harold 7
GIRLS 100 METER HURDLES
20.37 Lucy Mohling 32
GIRLS 300 METER HURDLES
50.91 Amber Kellen 7
52.74 Ariana Ryskoski 15
54.83 Karalyn Buetow 24
GIRLS 4X100 METER RELAY
50.66 Jordan Grell, Jordan Machacek, Bethany Langer, Amber Kellen 1
GIRLS 4X400 METER RELAY
4:12.24 Maya Lindstrom, Carrigan Mair, Addy Kaeding, Madeline Lage 1
GIRLS 4X800 METER RELAY
9:38.86 Maya Lindstrom, Jamie Sorenson, Addy Kaeding, Madeline Lage 1
GIRLS LONG JUMP
14-6.25 Olivia Stier 21
14-2.5 Cassidy Hughes 27
12-4.25 Chayse Saunders 45
GIRLS TRIPLE JUMP
30-8.25 Olivia Stier 24
29-6 Cassidy Hughes 33
27-5 Brooke Rhode 48
GIRLS POLE VAULT
8-9 Ming Li Raidt 6
GIRLS DISCUS
93-11 Katie Schmidt 10
62-5 Danna Strohsack 44
GIRLS SHOT PUT
36-0.5 Katie Schmidt 3
23-6.5 Danna Strohsack 47
BOYS 100 METER DASH
11.98 Josiah Allyn 22
12.21 Felix Allyn 28
12.33 Ashton Vettel 31
BOYS 200 METER DASH
24.29 Mitchell Rieckhoff 18
24.62 Josiah Allyn 22
24.67 Jacob Krugerud 23
BOYS 400 METER DASH
55.73 Ciro Medina 23
BOYS 800 METER RUN
2:03.06 Mark Rud 4
2:10.02 Michael Kurtz 12
2:15.55 David Price 22
BOYS 1600 METER RUN
4:51.90 Jack Ulrich 15
5:02.01 Glaser Ryan 32
5:27.75 Mason Behrens 42
BOYS 3200 METER RUN
11:33.31 Glaser Ryan 30
BOYS 300 METER HURDLES
43.67 Alexander Riley 12
BOYS 4X100 METER RELAY
45.13 Alexander Riley, Mitchell Rieckhoff, Travis Reighard, Clayton Marrs 6
BOYS 4X200 METER RELAY
1:33.90 Josiah Allyn, Mitchell Rieckhoff, Jacob Krugerud, Clayton Marrs 6
BOYS 4X400 METER RELAY
3:37.02 Ciro Medina, Connor Hennen, Carson Roehl, Clayton Marrs 5
BOYS 4X800 METER RELAY
8:22.66 Mark Rud, Connor Hennen, Carson Roehl, Michael Kurtz 3
BOYS HIGH JUMP
5-10 Anthony Thurk 3
BOYS LONG JUMP
21-2 Anthony Thurk 5
17-3.5 Josiah Allyn 36
BOYS TRIPLE JUMP
39-5 Anthony Thurk 14
33-4.5 Austin Coffey 34
BOYS POLE VAULT
14-7 Travis Reighard 1
BOYS DISCUS
109-4 Bram Fitzsimonds 24
100-0 William Gilmer 41
97-6 Logan Kiel 45
BOYS SHOT PUT
42-0 Bram Fitzsimonds 15
36-11.25 Andrew Gerling 30
35-4.75 William Gilmer 38
