The sophomore sensation did it again, winning a second consecutive Class AAA wrestling championship. Waconia's Max McEnelly entered Saturday's state tournament at St. Micheal Albertville as the reigning state champion after winning the 170 pound bracket a year ago in his freshman season. Though he moved up to the 182 division this year, the result was the same.
McEnelly won his opening match with a 23-8 technical fall, then earned a second period pin in the semifinal round. Then in the championship match, McEnelly met a familiar opponent, the same wrestler he defeated in the title match last year. McEnelly's 3-1 sudden victory win was the only loss his opponent had last season, and both wrestlers entered the match undefeated to set up a thrilling bout.
This time around the match was just as tight, with McEnelly winning 3-2. He earned the lone takedown in the match, though two escapes from his opponent had the battle tied at 2-2 entering the third period. An early escape from McEnelly gave him the winning point in the third.
Lincoln Vick and Gage Mueller also placed at the tournament, with both wrestlers taking sixth place with a win.
