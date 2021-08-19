The Waconia Lakers finished the 2021 Crow River Valley League season undefeated and earned the No. 1 seed, but winning the Region 7C Championship was still a daunting task with the tournament bracket loaded with talented teams. The Lakers were pushed to the limit when taking on the Young America Cardinals in the championship game Sunday, but manufactured the key run when needed to earn a walk-off win, the championship and a first round bye in the state tournament.
The two sides exchanged runs in the first six innings to put the game in a 5-5 deadlock heading into the final stretch, as the two sides settled into the championship game.
After strong starts from Waconia’s Chris Bullis and Young America’s Isaac Hormann, Troy Kohls came in for the Cardinals to stifle the Laker offense while Ryan Naughton held the Cardinals in check on the other side, with both pitchers throwing four scoreless innings.
That is not to say the two offenses did not have their chances, as Young America loaded the bases with no outs late in the game. Matt Mann kicked off the top of the ninth with a double, then Roch Whittaker joined his fellow Cardinal on base after a walk. Barret Panning then singled to load the bases. While their backs were against the wall, the Lakers used the bases loaded situation to their advantage, getting two force outs at home before a ground out ended the threat.
The Lakers then responded with a scoring chance of their own in the bottom half of the inning, as Derek Martin and AJ Friedrich both singled with one out, but Kohls earned a strikeout before foricing a flyout to end the inning.
With the game in extra innings and the Cardinals threating to score again in the top of the 10th, Waconia looked to make the most of their opportunity to end the game in the bottom of the inning. Young America is no stranger to extra inning games in the postseason and already had 16 hits in the game, so the Lakers could not give them much leeway.
With two outs in the 10th, Ben Smothers reached base on an error, then stole second to get in scoring position. Then pinch hitter Ronnie Olson belted out a single, sending the winning run home and capturing the Region 7C Championship for the Lakers.
Hormann led all hitters with four hits to go with two runs and an RBI, while Mann had three hits and three RBIs. Teammates Barret Panning and Blake Pistulka had two hits each, while Brice Panning, Alex Logelin, Cole Peters, Brandon Stender and Roch Whittaker each had one hit.
Sam Schiffman and Ben Smothers each had two hits for the Lakers, while Martin, Friedrich, Olson, Jack Stoddard, Kodey Simon and Max Kalenburg each had one. Stoddard had two RBIs, while Smothers, Olson and Jacob Hendricks had one each.
With the win, Waconia has a first round bye for the 2021 Minnesota State Amateur Class C Baseball Tournament, facing the winner of the Stark Longhorns and Foley Lumberjacks Friday, Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m. in Waconia.
The Cardinals also head to the tourney, facing the St. Clair Wood Ducks Friday, Aug. 20 at 7:30 p.m. in Waconia.
Path to THE CLASS C state tournament
With the teams in the Region 7C Tournament fighting for four spots, the Young America Cardinals were on the outside looking in, earning the No. 5 seed before a first round loss had them on the brink of elimination. The Cardinals went on a four game win streak, including a 7-1 win over Carver (who had defeated them 4-1 in the first round) and two one-run wins (1-0 over Hamburg and 3-2 over Watertown).
The Lakers and Watertown Red Devils had a much more relaxed time making it to the state tourney, as both sides won their first two games to secure a top four spot in Region 7C.
Also joining the state tournament from Region 7C is Carver, after they won a pair of games to secure the fourth spot.
