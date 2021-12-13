There is a lot of excitement surrounding the Waconia wrestling program this season, as the Wildcats return nine state qualifiers, are ranked No. 2 in the Class AAA preseason rankings and have 55 wrestlers on the team, their largest number. With that excitement has come a lot of hard work and preparation for a season that Waconia hopes will be another step forward for one of the state’s fastest rising programs.
“A lot of kids are excited, they did a lot of offseason stuff, they did a lot of preseason stuff because they knew how much talent they have in the room and they want to be a part of it,” said coach Nick Hackman. “They want to try to earn the few spots are there or try to beat a guy who was a state qualifier. It’s going to take a lot of work and effort. And it’s nice because there is a lot of young talent in the room and they know that they may not have to be that person this year, but they can learn from them and hopefully take over for them when they graduate in a year or two.”
The two teams that should prove to be Waconia’s top competition for conference and section championships are New Prague and Shakopee. New Prague joins Waconia in the move to the Metro West Conference but drops down to Class AA and is ranked No. 10 to start the year. Shakopee, a perennial powerhouse, is now in Waconia’s section. Ranked No. 3 to start the year, the Sabers will likely be Waconia’s toughest competitor when it comes to the postseason.
“[Our goal is to] finish top three in the state, that’s probably our biggest goal, and we want to qualify as many kids as possible [for state],” said Hackman. “Shakopee, three time defending champions, moved into our section, so beat Shakopee and win the section because they are one of the best teams in the state and have been approaching a decade now. It doesn’t look like they’re going anywhere, so that is who we have to try to compete with and try to make sure our athletes are understanding how hard they have to work to meet that goal.”
Heading into the season, the plan is to face some of the top competition in the state as tournaments are back this year, which not only helps the varsity wrestlers see tougher competition, but lets the junior varsity wrestlers grow as well.
“When you can only compete single duals, trying to find teams that match up with us in duals is challenging, so that a lot of guys don’t get the competition they need,” said Hackman. “At these bigger tournaments that we are involved in, all of our varsity caliber guys get to witness where they need to be or how hard they have to work to be at the level they want to be. Then at a lot of these tournaments that allow JV, all of our top 40 kids get to experience what it takes to get to that next level.”
And of course, the Wildcats don’t need to travel to see tough competitors, as the wrestlers in the room provide a lot of competition.
“They are a very tight knit group, they’re pretty close together, they enjoy competing with one another in the room like it’s a competition, yet at the end of they day they’re a family,” said Hackman. “They’re tight knit so they can walk away and not be upset at each other. That’s always an intriguing and challenging atmosphere to put together, but its working out right now.”
STMA Invitational
The Wildcats finished just behind the No. 1 ranked team at the STMA Invitational, with the home team edging out Waconia by 11.5 points (238.5 to 227), with the top two ranked teams in the state well above the rest of the field.
Waconia had nine wrestlers reach the championship round, with three winning their weight brackets.
Maverick Mueller (120 pounds), Gage Mueller (170) and Max McEnelly (195) all finished in first place with a 8-0 record between them. Maverick Mueller won twice by fall and once by injury default, Gage Mueller won 5-3 and 11-2, and McEnelly won twice by fall and once by technical fall.
Lincoln Vick (132) won by technical fall and injury default to place second. Alex Torres (138) placed second with a win by fall and a 2-0 sudden victory. Bradee Dwinell (152) placed second with a pair of wins by fall, as did Josh Wagener (160). Alex Riley (182) placed second with a win by fall and a 14-4 major decision. Gabe Kamann (285) rounded out the second place finishes for Waconia with a 5-1 win, a 7-4 win and a win by fall.
Levi Mueller (145) placed fourth with an 8-5 win. Gabriel Witschorik (106) and Wesley Hammarsten (113) also placed 4th.
Wil Goldschmidt (145) placed fifth with three wins by decision (8-4, 10-4, 7-2) and Andrew Torres (152) placed fifth with a win by fall, an 8-1 decision and an injury default.
Gavin Willis (182) placed sixth with a win by fall.
