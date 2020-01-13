The Waconia wrestlers capped off a strong showing over the holiday break with a first place finish at the Mora Invitational. The top finish comes after the Wildcats placed in the top 10 at a pair of premier tournaments the two weeks before.
“We had a lot of good things from our wrestlers,” said coach Nick Hackman. “For a young team that’s banged up, it hopefully shows where we’ll be at.”
Max McEnelly continued his dominance in the 170 pound division, as all three wins came with time left on the clock. The freshman moved to 26-1 on the season with a pair of first period pins, then won the championship match by a 23-8 technical fall. Not only is McEnelly winning big as an underclassman, he is competing at a higher weight bracket that does not usually see young wrestlers succeed.
“What he’s doing is not normal, you just don’t find one of these guys,” Hackman said.
McEnelly was one of five Wildcats to win their bracket Saturday, as Tate Wischnack, Bram Fitzsimonds, Sam McEnelly and Bennett Weber also placed first.
Wischnack (113) won his first varsity tournament, going 3-0 with 7-5 sudden victory win in the championship match, along with a win by fall and a 7-0 win.
Fitzsimonds (195) moved to 22 wins on the season with two wins by fall and an 8-4 decision. Sam McEnelly (220) won by fall and a 16-6 major decision. Weber (285) won twice by fall. To move to a 15-2 record.
Waconia also had a pair of wrestlers reach the finals and take second place. Lincoln Vick (106) won by fall, 12-0 major decision and a 7-1 decision. Bradee Dwinell (126) won twice by major decision (8-0 and 12-4).
Four Wildcats placed third at the tournament. Alex Torres (106) won by fall and a 12-0 major decision. Riese White (120) won twice by fall and one by an 11—4 decision. Gage Mueller (145) won by an 11-2 major decision and a 3-0 decision. Todd Jager (152) won twice by fall and once by forfeit.
Andrew Torres (113) and Felix Allyn (160) both placed fourth, with Torres winning twice by fall and Allyn winning by fall and a 7-4 decision.
Three ‘Cats placed fifth. Josh Wagener (132) won twice by fall. Gavin Willis (138) won by fall, a 15-0 technical fall and a 4-2 decision. Anthony Vettel (152) won 4-1 and 7-2.
Kyle Tenor (182) placed sixth with a 10-0 major decision.
Waconia now travels to Bemidji Jan. 10-11 before returning home to host New Prague Jan. 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.