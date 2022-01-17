The Waconia wrestling team won both duals at the Robbinsdale Cooper Tri Jan. 6, defeating Edina 66-12 and Robbinsdale Cooper 72-12.
At 106 and 113, Gabriel Witschorik won by fall and forfeit, while Wesley Hammarsten won twice by forfeit. Carter Katherman (120) won by an 11-0 major decision and by fall.
Waconia then went on a tear in both duals starting at 138, winning the next six weight classes in each matchup - Alex Torres (138) won by a 15-0 technical fall, Levi Mueller (145), won by a 16-0 technical fall and a forfeit, Bradee Dwinell (152) won by fall and forfeit, Josh Wagener won by fall and forfeit, Gavin Willis (170) won twice by forfeit, Alex Riley (182) won by a 16-4 major decision and a first period pin.
Max McEnelly won at 195 and 220, both wins coming by fall.
Also earning victories on the night were Aiden Meuwissen (132) by forfeit, Lincoln Gammell (126) by forfeit, Anders Rodning (195) by fall and Vincent Halliday (220) by forfeit.
Waconia then went on to the Eden Prairie/Waconia Duals Saturday, where they split a pair of close matchups with Albert Lea Area and Big Lake.
Albert Lea got out ahead in a big way when winning six of the first seven weight classes, but Waconia brought out their horses at the upper weights, winning the final seven matches to win 49-29.
Alex Torres (138) got Waconia on the board with their first win of the night, besting his opponent 8-4 after the ‘Cats lost the first five weights. Bradee Dwinell then kicked off the run with a win by injury default. Josh Wagener (160) won by fall and Gavin Willis (170) won by an 8-6 decision. Alex Riley (182) won by a 12-1 major decision and Max McEnelly (195) drew Waconia within one after a forfeit, before Vincent Halliday (220) and Gabe Kamann (285) both won by fall to give the Wildcats their first lead of the match and the win.
Unfortunately for the ‘Cats, they would be on the wrong side of a close dual when taking on No. 5 ranked Big Lake, winning half of the matches but falling 39-30 when losing the battle for bonus points.
Carter Katherman (106) gave Waconia an early lead with an 8-2 win before Big Lake went on a run at the lower weights. Alex Torres (138) again stemmed the bleeding with a 13-10 win, kicking off a string of wins for Waconia. Andrew Torres (152) won by a 6-3 and Josh Wagener (170) won by a 6-2 decision. Gavin Willis (185) won by forfeit, then Alex Riley (195) and Max McEnelly (220) both won by fall to close the gap, though Big Lake would come out victorious in the end.
