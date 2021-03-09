The Waconia wrestling team had another strong week, cruising past a trio of opponents while competing in a close battle between top 10 teams. The No. 7 ranked Wildcats defeated Perham 65-4, North Branch 67-9 and Delano 62-16, with their lone loss coming in a tightly-contested 31-27 battle with No. 3 ranked Willmar.
“We did quite well [last week],” said coach Nick Hackman. “Losing to Willmar hurts a little bit, but that’s a good team.”
While Waconia found themselves down by four points at the end of their dual with Willmar, the Wildcats won just as many matches as the Cardinals. The only difference was that Willmar had a couple more bonus points.
“It’s a moment to teach our kids that every point matters in a dual,” said Hackman.
Lincoln Vick (120) won 4-0 and Alex Torres (126) won 5-1 to give Waconia a couple of wins in the lower weight classes, before the Wildcats went on a run late to win five of the last six matches as their crew of ranked wrestlers in the upper weights took over. No. 4 Gage Mueller (160) got the run started with a 13-2 major decision, No. 5 Alex Riley (170) won by fall, No. 1 Max McEnelly (195) won by a 28-12 technical fall, No. 10 Bram Fitzsimonds (220) won 9-4 and No. 3 Sam McEnelly (285) won 9-4.
With Vick ranked at No. 6 and Bradee Dwinell (145) ranked No. 9, that gives Waconia seven ranked wrestlers. In addition to their ranked wrestlers, Waconia has 10 wrestlers that have atleast 17 of the 23 possible wins on the year.
“That tells us a lot, we have a solid core and some exceptional kids,” said Hackman.
Waconia also picked up a win against Perham during the Feb. 23 meet.
Against Perham, the Wildcats won 13 of the 14 matches for a 65-4 victory, with three wins by fall – Alex Torres (120), Gage Mueller (170) and Max McEnelly (195). Waconia also had three wins by major decision as Maverick Mueller (106) won 13-4, Bram Fitzsimonds (220) won 14-0 and Sam McEnelly (285) won 15-7. Lincoln Vick (113) won by a 16-0 technical fall, while Tanner Martinson (132) won 9-7 and Andrew Torres (138) won 10-3. Winning by forfeti was Sam Gesinger (145), Chase Skaalerud (152), Josh Wagener (160) and Alex Riley (182).
Later in the week, the Wildcats swept both opponents at a Feb. 25 triangular.
“We competed, did our job and showed that we are one of the top teams in the state,” said Hackman.
Maverick Mueller won in the clutch to open the dual against North Branch with a 6-4 sudden victory win, though the rest of the meet was mostly uneventful as Waconia picked up eight wins by forfeit – Vick, Alex Torres, Levi Mueller, Martinson, Andrew Torres, Riley, Max McEnelly, Anders Rodning.
Sam McEnelly and Fitzsimonds both won by fall and Josh Wagener won by a 9-1 major decision to five Waconia a 67-9 victory.
Waconia went on to defeat Delano comfortably as well with a 62-16 win. Six wins came by fall – Levi Mueller, Wagener, Riley, Max McEnelly, Sam McEnelly and Fitzsimonds. Vick and Martinson both won by major decision (14-3 and 16-5), while Maverick Mueller, Alex Torres and Skaalerud each won by forfeit. Fitzsimonds’ pin also put him in good company, as the senior won his 100th match.
