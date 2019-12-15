After a dominating performance at Eden Prairie Dec. 5 that saw the Waconia wrestling team win 66-16 over Centennial, 71-3 over Minneapolis Southwest and 60-14 over Eden Prairie, the Wildcats competed at the St. Michael-Albertville Invite Dec. 7, where they placed third out of 10 teams.
Max McEnelly was the champion of the 170 pound bracket, earning his second first-place finish out of two tournaments early on this season. The freshman won by fall, a 17-6 major decision and a 5-2 decision.
Alex Riley and Bram Fitzsimonds also reached the championship match in their respective brackets, but placed second. At 145, Riley won by fall and a 7-2 decision, while Fitzsimonds won both of his 195 matches with pins.
Waconia had five wrestlers place fourth on Saturday – Alex Torres (106), Andrew Torres (120), Griffin Schneider (126), Josh Wagener (138) and Todd Jager (160). Alex Torres won by fall and a 5-2 decision. Andrew Torres won by fall and an 8-5 decision. Schneider won 7-1 and 3-0, Wagener won by 12-2 and 13-4 major decisions, and Jager won by an 8-7 decision.
At 132, Bradee Dwinell won 4-2 and 6-0 to take fifth, and Max Schmidt took fifth at 285.
Tate Wischnack placed sixth at 113 and Sam Gesinger was sixth at 126.
The Wildcats host Orono Dec. 12 before heading to Prior Lake Dec. 14. The ‘Cats then wrestle in Rochester and Fargo Dec. 20-21 and Dec. 27-28.
