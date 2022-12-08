Head Coach: Nick Hackman
Assistant Coaches: Terry Gammell, Mike Pettit, Jason Stripling, Derek Sikora, Tyler Safratowich, Jamie Rocha, Jon May, Jake Fleming, Brian Broll, Nate Matousek, Jackson Boberg, Manny Rivera, Leland Brincefield
Captains: Max McEnelly and Lincoln Vick
Team strengths: “The strength of this team is the work ethic we have built over the years,” said Hackman. “Each graduating class keeps pushing the next by leading by example of what it takes to be dedicated to the sport. These athletes know what it takes to be successful, but try their best to enjoy the moments they have left in the program. What they are doing in and out of the room keeps pushing the next group. Nothing comes easy and these guys are willing to work for all that they will achieve/accomplish.”
Area to work on: “The biggest area to work on is the mental side of the sport,” said Hackman. “The psychology behind a student athlete is challenging, there are so many distractions in the world as well as dealing with how to handle tough situations in and out of wrestling is a struggle at times. There are highs, lows, sacrifice, those around us, and the grit to push through adversity. All of it is challenging to understand and each individual is different and will have their own struggles to get through it. The guys learn to rely on one another, and lean on the solid relationships they build to help them when things get tough, but at the same time be excited for one another when things go well. Mentally tough athletes are more consistent than others, they don’t miss workouts, they finish all tasks at hand in and out of the sport, and they have their teammates back.”
2022-23 outlook: “This is the largest team we have ever had in Waconia,” said Hackman. “We are starting the season with 68 wrestlers. This is a great situation but does bring problems with scheduling, getting matches, practice space, but a great problem to have. We keep building this program as a team and not as individuals and our success at the end of the day speaks for itself. We have a team goal of academically pushing ourselves to be the best student athletes we can be first and foremost. We want all of our athletes to work to the best of their ability and to all win 5+ matches. Our varsity has the expectation to win the conference and to qualify for state. We have a goal of sending 10+ individuals to state as well.”
Waconia 49 Tracy-Milroy-Balaton-Westbrook-Walnut-Grove 24
The Wildcats kicked off the season by competing with another ranked program at the University of Minnesota Dec. 1, defeating T-M-B-W-W-G with 10 wins out of 14 matches.
Ian Olson won at 106 with a 7-2 decision before Gabriel Witschorik and Carter Katherman both won by fall at 113 and 120.
Maverick Mueller won by a 6-1 decision at 132 and Lincoln Vick won by a 16-1 technical fall at 138.
The Wildcats then won five matches in a row to put the dual away, as Alex Torres won by a 15-0 technical fall, Andrew Torres won by fall, Cooper Jahnke won by a 10-6 decision, then Max McEnelly and Alex Riley both won by fall.
STMA Invitational
The Wildcats traveled to STMA Dec. 3 and placed second at the tournament, finishing only behind STMA, while placing in front of Perham and Forest Lake.
106 – Ian Olson placed sixth with a 7-5 decision.
113 - Gabriel Witschorik placed fourth with a win by fall.
120 - Wesley Hammarsten placed sixth.
120 - Carter Katherman placed second with a 5-4 win.
126 - Maverick Mueller placed second with a 17-0 tech fall and two wins by fall.
132 - James Johnson had a win by a 14-5 major decision.
138 - Lincoln Vick placed second with a win by fall.
145 - Bradee Dwinell placed second with two wins by fall.
152 - Wil Goldschmidt placed fifth with two wins by decision (8-4, 6-2).
152 - Aiden Meuwissen placed sixth with three wins by fall.
160 - Chase Skaalerud had a win by fall and a 9-6 win by decision.
160 - Alex Torres placed third with a 10-2 major decision and an 8-2 decision.
170 - Sawyer Nemitz placed sixth with a win by fall and an injury default.
170 - Andrew Torres placed second with a win by fall and a 13-0 major decision.
182 - Cooper Jahnke placed second with a win by fall and a 7-3 decision.
182 - Jackson Green placed fifth with two wins by fall.
195 - Max McEnelly placed first with three wins by fall.
285 - Vincent Halliday placed third with a 3-2 decision and a 2-1 decision.
