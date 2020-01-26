The Waconia wrestling team earned big points late when hosting New Prague Jan. 16, but it was not enough to pull out the win in a battle between two of the top teams in the state.
The Wildcats, a young team working back from injuries had a tough task Thursday night when the No. 4 ranked Trojans came to town.
Freshman Alex Riley earned the first win of the night for Waconia at 145 pounds, tallying his 21st win of the season with a 5-1 decision.
Fellow freshman Max McEnelly then moved to one victory shy of 100 with a 27-12 technical fall win at 182. McEnelly is now 32-1 on the season and ranked No. 3 in Class AAA.
No. 6 ranked Bram Fitzsimonds lost a closely contested match between two top-ranked wrestlers, coming out on the wrong end of a 3-2 decision against the No. 4 ranked 195 pounder.
Waconia closed out the night with wins at 220 and 285, with Sam McEnelly winning by fall in the second period and No. 2 ranked Bennett Weber earning a win by forfeit.
The final score ended up being 44-20 in the favor of New Prague.
Waconia goes on the road for the final few weeks of the regular season, competing at Delano Jan. 23, East Ridge Jan. 25, Hutchinson Jan. 30, Dassel-Cokato Jan. 31, Mankato East Feb. 1 and Mound Westonka Feb. 7.
