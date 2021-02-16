The No. 6 ranked Waconia wrestling team won two more duals this past week, with the team featuring seven ranked wrestlers again proving to be a force.
The Wildcats kicked off the week with a decisive 64-10 win over Mound-Westonka, winning 12 of the 14 matches in the home dual Thursday.
Waconia won big in all of their contested matches with six pins and four major decision wins. Andrew Torres (138), Bradee Dwinell (145), Josh Wagener (152), Gage Mueller (160), Alex Riley (170) and Bram Fitzsimonds (195) each won by fall. Lincoln Vick (113) won 11-0, Alex Torres (130) won 9-0, Wil Goldschmidt (132) won 15-2 and Sam McEnelly (220) won 20-10. Levi Mueller (126) and Max McEnelly (182) each won by forfeit.
The Wildcats picked up another victory against Rogers on Saturday, winning 45-27. Seven of Waconia’s eight match wins came by fall – Maverick Mueller (106), Vick, Wagener, Gage Mueller, Riley, Max and Sam McEnelly. Dwinell won a closely contested match 4-2, downing a No. 5 ranked opponent.
Unfortunately for the Wildcats, they lost the battle of two top ranked teams, as No. 3 ranked St. Michael-Albertville won 43-20 over No. 6 ranked Waconia.
The Knights strength of seven wrestlers in the first eight weights put Waconia down early, before the ‘Cats five ranked wrestlers in the final six weights fought back. No. 3 Gage Mueller won 2-1, No. 4 Riley won 4-1, No. 1 Max McEnelly won by a 20-5 technical fall, No. 10 Bram Fitzsimonds won by a 9-3 decision and No. 4 Sam McEnelly won by fall to give Waconia five consecutive wins in the upper weights.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.