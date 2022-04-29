The track and field team traveled to Orono April 19 where the boys and girls placed both placed first at the four team meet, winning 14 events.
The boys won three relays as the 4x100 team of Travis Reighard, Josiah Allyn, Alexander Riley and Mitchell Rieckhoff placed first with a time of 45.85 seconds; the 4x200 team of Gabe Dubay, Ashton Vettel, Jacob Krugerud and Owen Mielke posted a winning time of 1:39.00; and the 4x800 team of Jack Ulrich, Ryan Glaser, Ian Lage and Mason Behrens recorded a win of 8:56.80.
Mark Rud won the 800 (2:04.26), Noah Strei won the shot put (38-0), Logan Kiel won the discus (108 feet, 7 inches), Mitchell Rieckhoff won the high jump (6-00.00) and Travis Reighard won the pole vault (13-0).
For the girls, Caitlyn Schmidt won both the shot put and the discus with throws of 30-10 and 87-6.
The girls also won the 4x100 relay as Jenna Myhre, Bethany Langer, Brynley Theis and Jordan Grell posted a winning time of 51.97. Grell won the 100 (13.22), Langer won the 200 (28.06) and Olivia Stier won the triple jump (31-8.5).
Mens Results
100 Meters
3 Mitchell Rieckhoff 11.80
4 Travis Reighard 11.98
7 Josiah Allyn 12.16
14 Gabe Dubay 12.59
15 Luke Pieschke 12.64
16 Logan Melby 12.64
19 Blake Eberhart 12.82
24 Mathias Pierce 13.07
31 Austin Coffey 13.34
33 Joel Buch 13.44
38 Logan Jandro 13.59
41 Charlie Swift 13.69
42 Josh Kirkwold 13.77
53 Jace Jager 14.80
54 Charlie Steffen 15.16
200 Meters
2 Jacob Krugerud 24.29
3 Mitchell Rieckhoff 24.49
6 William Hjelseth 25.61
7 Justin Vogt 25.67
8 Owen Mielke 26.09
11 Luke Pieschke26.47
13 Gabe Dubay 26.50
14 Blake Eberhart 26.62
17 Charlie Swift 27.25
18 Mathias Pierce 27.35
33 Logan Jandro 30.34
35 Charlie Steffen 31.69
36 Jace Jager 32.19
400 Meters
4 Logan Melby 1:00.66
8 Sam Predovich 1:03.49
13 Anthony Revollo 1:10.36
800 Meters
1 Mark Rud 2:04.26
4 Ian Lage 2:11.59
14 Alex Kearney 2:38.88
16 Mason Stock 2:39.90
17 Charlie Steffen 2:41.63
21 Jack Thor 2:44.63
1600 Meters
10 Noah Predovich 5:36.28
11 Jackson McMerty 5:38.59
14 Frank Sucansky 6:19.38
15 Pedro Medina 7:37.14
300m Hurdles - 36”
3 Alexander Riley 45.23
8 Mathias Pierce 52.32
4x100 Relay
1 Travis Reighard, Josiah Allyn, Alexander Riley, Mitchell Rieckhoff 45.85
4x200 Relay
1 Gabe Dubay, Ashton Vettel, Jacob Krugerud, Owen Mielke 1:39.00
4x400 Relay
2 Mark Rud, Mason Behrens, Ryan Glaser, Jack Ulrich 4:06.17
6 Noah Predovich, Justin Vogt, William Hjelseth, Sam Predovich 4:27.10
8 Charlie Steffen, Jack Thor, Mason Stock, Alex Kearney 4:48.09
4x800 Relay
1 Jack Ulrich, Ryan Glaser, Ian Lage, Mason Behrens 8:56.80
Shot Put - 12lb
1 Noah Strei 38-00.00
2 Logan Kiel 36-06.50
Discus - 1.6kg
1 Logan Kiel 108-07
4 Andrew Gerling 84-07
7 Noah Strei 80-04
11 Jack Ulrich 68-03
High Jump
1 Mitchell Rieckhoff 6-00.00
3 Owen Mielke 5-06.00
Pole Vault
1 Travis Reighard13-00.00
2 Logan Kiel 10-00.00
8 Jace Jager 6-00.00
Long Jump
5 Josiah Allyn 17-09.00
8 Luke Pieschke 16-10.75
11 Alexander Riley 16-05.50
15 Austin Coffey 15-01.25
17 Corbin Roth 15-00.75
18 Jason Shelley 15-00.50
21 Logan Jandro 14-07.00
24 Ryan Doan 14-04.00
25 Charlie Swift 13-08.75
Triple Jump
3 Austin Coffey 33-04.50
4 Josiah Allyn 32-06.75
5 Charlie Swift 30-02.25
Womens Results
100 Meters
1 Jordan Grell 13.22
3 Jenna Myhre 13.56
11 Brooke Stong 14.36
12 Nicole Wills 14.43
14 Kaitlyn Schweiger 14.54
15 Ming Li Raidt 14.57
23 Mackayla Laumann 15.07
26 Elizabeth Gesinger 15.32
33 Maretta Henriksen 15.79
35 Addison Pauly 16.02
36 Mallory Haas 16.36
37 Sofia Grundhofer 16.39
43 Hanna Hughes 17.40
44 Peyton Weitzenkamp 17.54
46 Avery Sheldon 18.36
47 Teagan Sherer 18.36
200 Meters
1 Bethany Langer 28.06
2 Olivia Stier 29.26
8 Kaitlyn Schweiger 31.22
12 Elizabeth Gesinger 32.33
15 Brooke Stong 32.41
17 Olivia Engkjer 33.14
19 Maretta Henriksen 33.43
23 Alyssa Dammann 35.38
26 Hanna Hughes 37.23
30 Teagan Sherer 39.16
400 Meters
2 Maya Lindstrom 1:03.98
4 Madelyn Schular 1:10.37
5 Kylie Meyer 1:10.44
8 Isabella Greer 1:12.85
9 Karli Holm 1:15.75
1600 Meters
5 Danica Kendrick 6:09.45
8 Cynthia Niaz 6:17.29
9 Erin Savitt 6:24.17
10 Sophia Beix 6:27.59
11 Isabelle Moyer 6:41.98
12 Hazel Condit 6:43.91
3200 Meters
2 Adorisa Kaeding 12:13.69
4 Madeline Lage 13:50.07
100m Hurdles - 33”
3 Sarah Cravens 18.41
10 Brooke Rhode 20.66
13 Karalyn Buetow 21.49
17 Olivia Engkjer 21.99
300m Hurdles - 30”
5 Ariana Ryskoski 56.52
6 Karalyn Buetow 56.55
14 Nicole Wills 1:02.69
16 Natalie Wills 1:05.40
17 Lucy Mohling 1:11.84
4x100 Relay
1 Jenna Myhre, Bethany Langer, Brynley Theis, Jordan Grell 51.97
4x200 Relay
2 Maya Lindstrom, Olivia Stier, Jordan Grell, Bethany Langer 1:54.33
4x400 Relay
4 Madeline Lage, Adorisa Kaeding, Annika Mielke, Ariana Ryskoski 4:47.59
5 Isabelle Moyer, Hazel Condit, Kyja Holm, Cynthia Niaz 5:09.30
4x800 Relay
2 Annika Mielke, Isabella Greer, Madelyn Schular, Kylie Meyer 11:24.86
Shot Put - 4kg
1 Caitlyn Schmidt 30-10.00
2 Danna Strohsack 26-10.50
8 Angela Stephenson 22-04.00
11 Ming Li Raidt 18-10.00
11 Addison Pauly 18-10.00
15 Paige Bedford 17-09.00
16 Cedany Ambrose 16-11.00
Discus - 1kg
1 Caitlyn Schmidt 87-06
3 Danna Strohsack 71-02
9 Angela Stephenson 58-09
12 Lili Raidt 53-03
13 Addison Pauly 52-09
15 Paige Bedford 49-03
High Jump
2 Sarah Cravens 4-06.00
3 Brooke Stong 4-06.00
4 Cassidy Hughes 4-06.00
Pole Vault
2 Ming Li Raidt 9-00.00
4 Bethany Langer 7-06.00
5 Maretta Henriksen 6-00.00
7 Mackayla Laumann 5-00.00
Long Jump
6 Jenna Myhre 13-11.00
11 Olivia Stier 13-04.25
13 Kaitlyn Schweiger 13-02.50
14 Cassidy Hughes 13-00.00
18 Brooke Rhode 11-11.00
21 Olivia Engkjer 11-02.50
24 Mallory Haas 10-02.50
Triple Jump
1 Olivia Stier 31-08.50
2 Brooke Rhode 28-07.00
3 Cassidy Hughes 28-00.00
4 Mallory Haas 25-03.75
