The Waconia boys basketball team capped off a busy week with a pair of wins, defeating St. Cloud Tech 65-54 and Orono 67-62. With the win over Orono, the Wildcats picked up a season sweep of the Spartans and secured the No. 2 spot in the final Wright County Conference East standings.
The Wildcats ended up on top in the regular season finale, but needed overtime to do it. After finishing the first half ahead 28-21, Waconia was forced to go to overtime after a second half rally from the Spartans. Waconia made the most of the extra time however, scoring 11 points to win the game.
Waconia shot 47.1 percent from the field wherever they shot – 47.1 from two and 47.1 from three. The three-point effort was led by a 20 point night from Ryne Anderson, who netted six of seven attempts from deep. Spencer Swanson also downed a pair of threes on the way to 24 points, thanks in part to eight made free throws. Noah Bonick scored eight, Ben Christians added seven, Joe Meath poured in four, Wally Wisniewski and Ty Miller each had two.
Swanson had another double-double with 14 rebounds, while Bonick led the team with four assists. Swanson and Wisniewski each had three assists.
The day before the season finale, the Wildcats also won, but this time in regulation. Swanson was unstoppable to the tune of 31 points and 14 rebounds in the 65-54 win over St. Cloud Tech.
Waconia shot well from the free throw line (14/18) and made 66 percent of their two point field goals to make up for a down night from beyond the arc. Meath reached double figures with 10, Bonick and Miller both scored nine, while Anderson, Wisniewski and Christians each had two.
Waconia had 18 assists in the win – Bonick (5), Anderson (4), Swanson (4), Meath (3) and Miller (2).
Meath had six rebounds, while Miller, Anderson and Bonick each had three. Wisniewski had two.
The pair of wins followed an overtime loss to the conference champions, when Waconia lost 75-68 to Mound Westonka March 8.
Waconia shot well from the three-point line (45 percent) and the free throw line (75 percent), which usually indicates a win, but a victory was not in the cards for the ‘Cats, as the Whitehawks outscored them 13-6 in the extra period.
Swanson again had a double-double with 18 and 11, while Waconia had four more players around double-digit scoring – Anderson (16), Bonick (11), Miller (9) and Christians (8). Meath scored four and Wisniewski added three.
Waconia earned the No. 3 seed for the Section 6AAA Tournament, hosting No. 6 Minneapolis Roosevelt March 17. The winner takes on DeLaSalle March 20, with the championship set for March 25. The other seeds in the section ar No. 1 Mound Westonka, No. 4 Benilde-St. Margaret’s and No. 5 Orono.
