The Waconia track and field team competed at the Metro West Conference Championships May 18, with numerous Wildcats standing atop the podium at the end of the day.
Earning first place finishes in the individual events was Travis Reighard in the pole vault (14 feet, 6 inches), Jordan Grell in the 200 meter (26.20 seconds) and Caitlyn Schmidt in the discus (111-5). The boys also won the 4x800 relay as Mark Rud, Ian Lage, Jack Ulrich and Mason Behrens posted a winning time of 8:18.29, while the girls won the 4x100 relay as Brynley Theis, Bethany Langer, Jenna Myhre and Jordan Grell teamed up for a time of 50.34. Grell placed second in the 100 (12.48), Rud placed second in the 800 (2:02.94), and the 4x200 relay team of Brynley Theis, Maya Lindstrom, Sarah Cravens and Olivia Stier took second with a time of 1:49.65.
Mens Results
200 Meters
8 Jacob Krugerud 23.66
9 Mitchell Rieckhoff 23.69
27 Owen Mielke 25.45
400 Meters
5 Jacob Krugerud 52.03
24 Logan Melby 56.28
25 William Hjelseth 56.35
800 Meters
2 Mark Rud 2:02.94
1600 Meters
11 Ian Lage 4:50.23
14 Jack Ulrich 4:51.85
25 Noah Predovich 5:15.09
3200 Meters
12 Ryan Glaser 10:54.35
20 Jackson McMerty 11:52.92
110m Hurdles - 39”
4 Alexander Riley 16.24
300m Hurdles - 36”
7 Alexander Riley 43.69
13 Mathias Pierce 47.09
22 Jason Shelley 52.98
4x100 Relay
4 Travis Reighard, Mitchell Rieckhoff, Josiah Allyn, Alexander Riley 44.66
4x200 Relay
8 Ashton Vettel, Justin Vogt, Blake Eberhart, Owen Mielke 1:39.59
4x400 Relay
6 Mark Rud, Logan Melby, Jack Ulrich, Noah Predovich 3:39.51
4x800 Relay
1 Mark Rud, Ian Lage, Jack Ulrich, Mason Behrens 8:18.29
Shot Put - 12lb
9 Logan Kiel 40-11.00
11 Noah Strei 40-00.75
14 Andrew Gerling 38-00.50
Discus - 1.6kg
13 Logan Kiel 104-01
16 Andrew Gerling 96-00
19 Noah Strei 91-01
High Jump
3 Mitchell Rieckhoff 6-00.00
8 Jacob Krugerud 5-08.00
Pole Vault
1 Travis Reighard 14-06.00
6 Logan Kiel 10-06.00
Long Jump
10 Alexander Riley 18-10.50
16 Josiah Allyn 18-01.25
24 Luke Pieschke 16-05.25
Triple Jump
13 Jason Shelley 35-08.00
17 Austin Coffey 34-00.00
20 Josiah Allyn 32-10.25
Womens Results
100 Meters
2 Jordan Grell 12.48
5 Bethany Langer 13.00
200 Meters
1 Jordan Grell 26.20
5 Bethany Langer 27.10
19 Jenna Myhre 28.43
400 Meters
6 Maya Lindstrom 1:02.10
8 Annika Mielke 1:03.10
14 Madelyn Schular 1:04.86
800 Meters
6 Adorisa Kaeding 2:23.51
7 Madeline Lage 2:25.07
18 Katelyn Smith 2:40.40
1600 Meters
4 Madeline Lage 5:12.26
15 Danica Kendrick 5:51.20
25 Cynthia Niaz 6:25.32
3200 Meters
5 Amelia Herold 12:13.44
18 Sophia Beix 14:39.98
300m Hurdles - 30”
10 Ariana Ryskoski 53.15
19 Karalyn Buetow 55.71
21 Brooke Stong 56.30
4x100 Relay
1 Brynley Theis, Bethany Langer, Jenna Myhre, Jordan Grell 50.34
4x200 Relay
2 Brynley Theis, Maya Lindstrom, Sarah Cravens, Olivia Stier 1:49.65
4x400 Relay
3 Maya Lindstrom, Olivia Stier, Adorisa Kaeding, Annika Mielke 4:15.32
4x800 Relay
3 Annika Mielke, Adorisa Kaeding, Amelia Herold, Isabella Greer 10:18.47
Shot Put - 4kg
6 Caitlyn Schmidt 30-01.50
19 Paige Bedford 23-09.50
23 Addison Pauly 22-03.00
Discus - 1kg
1 Caitlyn Schmidt 111-05
14 Addison Pauly 62-07
24 Paige Bedford 54-00
High Jump
19 Brooke Stong 4-06.00
22 Cassidy Hughes 4-04.00
22 Sarah Cravens 4-04.00
Pole Vault
3 Ming Li Raidt 9-06.00
7 Delanie Chuma 8-00.00
12 Maretta Henriksen 7-06.00
Long Jump
17 Kaitlyn Schweiger 14-00.00
19 Brooke Rhode 13-11.00
21 Jenna Myhre 13-08.00
Triple Jump
6 Olivia Stier 33-00.00
11 Addison Harried 30-06.75
14 Brooke Rhode 29-10.75
