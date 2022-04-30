Several of Waconia’s state entrants from year ago excelled when Waconia traveled to Shakopee April 12, with Travis Reighard, Jordan Grell and Maya Lindstrom all finishing in first or second place. Reighard broke his personal record in the pole vault by clearing 14 feet, 9 inches to win the event, Grell places first in the 200 meters (26.49 seconds) and was second in the 100 (12.91), and Maya Lindstrom took second in the 400 (1:02.22).
Mens Results
100 Meters
18 Mitchell Rieckhoff 12.08
19 Travis Reighard 12.09
32 Alexander Riley 12.46
37 Gabe Dubay 12.79
200 Meters
8 Jacob Krugerud 23.89
25 Owen Mielke 25.42
28 Justin Vogt 25.62
30 Luke Pieschke 25.86
400 Meters
19 Logan Melby 57.87
29 Gabe Dubay 59.64
32 Sam Predovich 1:02.72
800 Meters
6 Ian Lage 2:08.99
27 Noah Predovich 2:29.74
32 Frank Sucansky 2:38.07
1600 Meters
5 Mark Rud 4:43.26
17 Jack Ulrich 5:03.83
23 Mason Behrens 5:11.89
33 Alex Kearney 5:34.10
3200 Meters
15 Ryan Glaser 11:08.66
25 Jackson McMerty 11:51.02
300m Hurdles - 36”
4 Alexander Riley 43.70
26 Mathias Pierce 49.69
31 Jason Shelley 55.24
4x100 Relay
7 Travis Reighard, Mitchell Rieckhoff, Alexander Riley, Josiah Allyn 45.25
4x200 Relay
3 Josiah Allyn, Jacob Krugerud, Jack Ulrich, Mitchell Rieckhoff 1:35.11
4x400 Relay
6 Jacob Krugerud, Justin Vogt, Jack Ulrich, Mark Rud 3:39.59
4x800 Relay
7 Ryan Glaser, Logan Melby, Noah Predovich, Mason Behrens 9:30.25
Shot Put - 12lb
23 Andrew Gerling 36-06.50
25 Noah Strei 36-04.00
27 Logan Kiel 35-04.75
Discus - 1.6kg
15 Andrew Gerling 112-08
20 Logan Kiel 105-05
31 Noah Strei 78-05
High Jump
3 Mitchell Rieckhoff 5-08.00
9 Jacob Krugerud 5-06.00
9 Owen Mielke 5-06.00
24 Ian Lage 5-00.00
Pole Vault
1 Travis Reighard 14-09.00
5 Logan Kiel 10-00.00
Long Jump
27 Josiah Allyn 17-03.50
28 Alexander Riley 16-08.25
31 Luke Pieschke 15-09.50
34 Austin Coffey 14-09.75
Triple Jump
19 Josiah Allyn 35-07.50
23 Austin Coffey 33-01.00
24 Jason Shelley 32-10.50
28 Charlie Swift 30-05.50
Womens Results
100 Meters
2 Jordan Grell 12.91
5 Bethany Langer 13.40
17 Jenna Myhre 13.82
24 Brynley Theis 14.01
200 Meters
1 Jordan Grell 26.49
12 Bethany Langer 27.84
16 Maya Lindstrom 28.15
17 Jenna Myhre 28.21
400 Meters
2 Maya Lindstrom 1:02.22
19 Kylie Meyer 1:07.56
20 Isabella Greer 1:07.77
21 Madelyn Schular 1:07.79 800 Meters
4 Annika Mielke 2:34.63
20 Danica Kendrick 2:46.05
27 Katelyn Smith 2:48.76
29 Sophia Beix 2:49.89
1600 Meters
3 Madeline Lage 5:19.91
30 Erin Savitt 6:14.68
34 Hazel Condit 6:44.10
35 Kyja Holm 6:44.25
3200 Meters
19 Cynthia Niaz 13:41.05
20 Isabelle Moyer 14:28.93
100m Hurdles - 33”
22 Brooke Rhode 19.74
25 Addison Harried 20.75
32 Karalyn Buetow 21.83
38 Olivia Engkjer 26.91
300m Hurdles - 30”
24 Ariana Ryskoski 56.60
26 Brooke Rhode 56.87
27 Karalyn Buetow 56.92
34 Nicole Wills 1:01.87
4x100 Relay
3 Bethany Langer, Jenna Myhre, Brynley Theis, Jordan Grell 50.83
4x200 Relay
7 Brooke Stong, Kaitlyn Schweiger, Ashley Smith, Ariana Ryskoski 1:59.77
4x400 Relay
7 Madeline Lage, Madelyn Schular, Kylie Meyer, Annika Mielke 4:33.22
Shot Put - 4kg
8 Caitlyn Schmidt 31-01.75
25 Danna Strohsack 27-02.75
34 Paige Bedford 21-10.25
36 Angela Stephenson 20-08.25
Discus - 1kg
4 Caitlyn Schmidt 99-04
25 Danna Strohsack 70-05
28 Angela Stephenson 67-02
35 Lili Raidt 59-11
High Jump
15 Brooke Stong 4-06.00
21 Cassidy Hughes 4-03.00
Pole Vault
9 Lili Raidt 8-06.00
10 Bethany Langer 8-00.00
12 Maretta Henriksen 7-00.00
Long Jump
6 Jenna Myhre 15-07.25
18 Kaitlyn Schweiger 14-01.25
24 Cassidy Hughes 13-04.00
Triple Jump
21 Cassidy Hughes 28-06.00
22 Brooke Rhode 28-04.00
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.