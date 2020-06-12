Waconia’s Samantha Hedtke is one of many seniors across the state and the country that does not get a chance to participant in spring sports due to the closure of schools in response to COVID-19.
“It really sucks because I put in a lot of time and work in, and I felt really good about this year,” Hedtke said. “I don’t get the satisfaction of going into college having a really good senior year.”
And while missing out on school activities and competing at track and field events is a tough blow, her accomplishments without a senior season are all the more impressive. Hedtke graduates from Waconia as the school’s best ever thrower without event stepping into the competitive throwing circle once her senior year.
“I think [my time as a Wildcat] has been amazing,” she said. “I’ve learned a lot from my teammates and coaches.”
While it can be said that Hedtke does not need her senior season to be Waconia’s best ever thrower, the same could be said for her junior, sophomore, freshman and even eighth grade seasons. In fact, it took just one meet for her to earn her spot in the record books.
As a seventh grader, Samantha Hedtke wasted little time in making her mark on the program, breaking a school record set in 1972. Hedtke launched the shot put 36 feet, 11 ¾ inches, giving her the school record in her first meet. She also took second place in the discus with a throw of 90-3, and would later set the school record in that event in her seventh grade season as well. She earned the team’s Rookie of the Year award in 2015, the first of many accolades sent her way.
In the years since, Hedtke has spent her time breaking the same two school records a dozen times while earning a couple section championships, appearing at the Class AA State Tournament four times and setting the Wright County Conference East record. The six-time conference champ two-time All-State thrower is now heading to St. Olaf to continue her academic and athletic pursuits, hoping to make up for her lost senior season by recording throws of 45 feet in the shot put and 140 feet in the discus her freshman year for the Oles.
“I’m hoping to make up for this season,” she said. “My goals this year are my goals for next year.”
If her career as a Wildcat is any indication, Hedtke should reach those marks when she returns to competition. Her varsity career got off to an unbelievable start, and only got better.
“I have learned a lot about teamwork and patience, competing on varsity at a young age, competing against really good throwers,” she said. “In my 5-6 years throwing, I have been able to compete against the top throwers, and they make me want to throw further.”
As a Wildcat, Hedtke was constantly improving her school records, breaking them each season.
“It always felt really cool to do that over and over again,” she said.
Her shot put throws improved by 4 feet to 40-10 and her discus throw improved by a whopping 45 feet to 135-5.
“It goes back and forth,” Hedtke said of which event she is better at. “I work a lot more on discus. It’s a lot more based on form and it is a bigger circle to get around. Discus is like a dance, the motion of it is really effortless and fluid.”
While her accolades continued to come year-after-year, it was not always smooth sailing for Hedtke. In her junior season, injuries held Hedtke back throughout the year, but she still qualified for state and made the finals in shot put for the first time.
Going into the 2019 state meet, Hedtke just wanted to make the top 15 in the shot put and get near her personal record. After battling injuries all season long, Hedtke’s qualifying mark was a little low (36 feet, 1.5 inches). At state, she obliterated that mark with a throw of 39-3, after hoping to just clear 38 feet. The junior bested her qualifying throw by 3 feet and her expectations by 1 foot.
“I felt so good about my throws,” Hedtke said after the state tournament. “I didn’t expect to medal at all. I’m just happy that I did.”
Hedtke entered the state tournament with the shortest qualifying distance (the strong winds at the section meet did her no favors), yet she passed eight of the 15 other throwers to place eighth with the 39-3 mark.
“[It was because of a] change in form and all the adrenaline that was pumping through me,” Hedtke said back in June 2019. “And I was also with a lot of friends, so I was relaxed. I was competing with my friends and I was just more relaxed than I’ve ever been.”
While her 2019 state tournament throws for discus were season lows for Hedtke, it still put her in second among the juniors competing, as 10 seniors and one junior placed above her.
Competing at the state meet four times was a blessing for Hedtke, and she enjoyed her time competing for the Wildcats. Though competing at state is a rare honor for athletes, Hedtke cherishes a moment even more unique.
“The throwers would bring a portable barbecue and grill at the meets and eat as a family,” she said. “I’ve always had a good time with the throws team and the track team in general, but being the only ones to barbecue at a meet definitely sticks out.”
