The Waconia girls tennis program kept moving forward with another first, winning their first ever section tournament game with a 6-1 win over Glencoe-Silver Lake Oct. 4.
“It was an amazing day as we were able to win our first ever section match,” said coach Jeff Bessire. “It was a subsection play-in game with Glencoe Silver Lake, an opponent we met last year as a part of our Wright County Conference. Last year we lost 2-5, but this year with our hard work and determination we were able to improve to the point of winning 6-1.”
The Wildcats swept the singles competition with all four players winning in two sets. Claudia Barambio won 6-0, 6-0; Allison Bloem won 6-3, 6-3; Rebeca Michels won 6-2, 6-1; Aubrey Shelly won 6-2, 6-0.
In the doubles competition, Ashley Bryfczynski and Avery Heyer won 7-5, 6-2, while Brianna Bollig and Mackena Forster won 6-1, 7-5. Bella Hoxie and Ella Kunard won the first set 6-2, but lost the next two 6-2 and 5-7.
“Seeing a score of 6-1 seems like it was one sided, but in all honesty each match had extremely close games which we were able to grit our way through,” said Bessire. “Our girls played better than I have seen them in a while, and showed the mental fortitude to combat difficult situations. I am so proud of these girls and what they have accomplished.”
The team competition came to an end for the Wildcats in the next round as they faced the best team in the state, but the ‘Cats did not go down without a fight.
“We ended up losing to Minnetonka 0-7 the next day, but they are also the No. 1 team in the state and we put up a great effort against an extremely strong team,” said Bessire.
Next up for the Wildcats is individual sections Friday, Oct. 15, beginning at 9 a.m. at Gustavus Adolphus.
