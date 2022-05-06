It has been a tough start for most Minnesota High School teams this Spring, and the Waconia boys tennis team is no exception as the weather has wreaked havoc on their schedule.
“It’s been tough because a lot of our matches have been getting rescheduled and our practices too,” said Carson Puhl.
And even when they do get on the court, the Wildcats have to battle the elements, with the cold creeping in and the wind whipping the ball all over.
“It’s tough to play in the wind, the ball moves a lot more, you just have to adapt,” said Aaron Guse.
But the ‘Cats have a fighting spirit and refuse to let the elements or any opponents get them down, as the second year program battles some tough competition.
“We know we’re the underdogs most times, but that doesn’t discourage anybody, we all still go out there and give it our best,” said Guse. “We’ve been playing well, no one has ever given up in a match and everyone is doing their best, which is all you can ask for.”
Guse and Puhl are two captains leading the way, looking to pave a bright future for the young tennis program and they like what they see so far this season. Waconia won their first Metro West Conference match when they defeated Chaska 7-0, then nearly toppled New Prague in a 4-3 loss.
“It was really nice to win our first match and it was at home against Chaska, so that made it feel better,” said Puhl. “Being such a new program, we’ve shown some pretty good improvement for just our second year.”
The Waconia boys tennis team picked up an early win when taking on Chaska, sweeping the Hawks 7-0.
In the individual competition, Leo Thayer bounced back from a 6-4 loss in set one to win 6-1 and 6-4. Aaron Guse went 6-3, 6-6 and 7-3 to win; Jonas Klatt won 6-1 and 7-5; and Austin Droeger went 6-0, 6-6 and 7-0 for a victory.
In doubles competition, Carson Puhl and Cooper Burman won 6-2 and 6-1, Carben Dock and Weston Stahlke won 6-2 and 6-1, and Joe Meath and Carson Mattson went 6-3, 1-6 and 6-3 to complete the 7-0 sweep.
New Prague won all individual matches in the 4-3 victory April 26, but the Wildcats won all of the doubles matches. Carson Puhl and Cooper Burman won 6-3, 6-1; Carben Dock and Weston Stahlke won 6-3, 6-3 after a 6-4 loss to start the match; and Carson Mattson and Joe Meath won 6-1, 6-3.
