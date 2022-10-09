The Waconia girls tennis team nearly pulled out another win in their final regular season matchup, winning three matches against New Prague’s four.
“We did really good,” said Rebecca Harmon. “As our last match, we really came together and played really well.”
The 4-3 loss Thursday afternoon was another competitive matchup for the Wildcats, as they have been in a lot of close battles this year. While the wins haven’t come too often, being within a point or two of a win is a big step for a team in only it’s third year of competition.
“It’s been more of a tough season, but I think we’ve played really well and we’ve kept fighting,” said Harmon. “As a third year program, we’re still building our team. But for it being only our third year, we’re doing pretty well.”
Not only has their ability to play grown over the years, so have their numbers. Waconia has nearly 70 athletes out for tennis this year, which is quite a large number for a tennis program.
“The word just got out that it was a good time and we’ve got some room for people,” said Bella Hoxie.
As for results, the doubles teams have been especially successful this year, with many meets resulting in two or more wins for the doubles teams (out of three).
“We have a pretty good net game on doubles,” said Hoxie.
As the ‘Cats clinched a home playoff game, they are looking forward to more success in the coming years. The Wildcats know they are the underdog most days, and while there are more losses than wins, they stay resolute in their aims to keep pushing ahead.
“Being a new program, we’ve experienced a lot of losses, but we’ve been able to come together as a team, cheer each other on and continue going,” said Harmon. “Celebrating the little moments is a big thing. If you cant watch a whole game (as all matches are happening at the same time), just cheer for the one thing you see.”
Waconia 3
New Prague 4
Waconia’s top two singles players won their matches agianst the Trojans, as Aubrey Shelly won 6-3, 5-3 and Reidun Trostad won 6-4, 6-4.
Ashley Bryfczynski and Avery Heyer won their doubles match, overcoming a 6-4 loss in set on with wins of 6-4 and 6-4 in the next two sets.
Brianna Bollig and Mackena Forster won a set 6-3 an 11 games overall, while Bella Hoxie and Ella Kunard won three games.
Ella Mustalahti won two games and Rebeca Michels won one.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.