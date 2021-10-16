The Waconia girls swimming and diving team remained unbeaten in conference meets with a 94-80 win over Bloomington Jefferson last week. The Wildcats went 1-2 in every relay and Julia Bartell set another school record, while five divers earned their top score of the season as Waconia moves to 6-1.
“We went 1-2 in each relay, which greatly shows the depth of our team,” said coach Ashley Westphal. “Five of our six divers earned their top dive score of the season and continue to improve each meet.”
Waconia opened the meet with a 1-2 finish in the 200 yard medley relay, as the team of Madeline Schaefer, Amalia Schaefer, Claire Canfield and Jerica Warrington won the race with a time of 2 minutes, 2.47 seconds, with the team of Laura Stockinger, Sydney Sabol, Abigail Voelker and Jordan Grotbo close behind in second (2:03.84).
The Wildcats then closed out the meet with the fastest two times in both the 200 and 400 freestyle relays. The 200 freestyle team of Sabole, Grotbo, Madeline Schaefer and Amalia Schaefer posted a time of 1:49.50, while the team of Nora Hansen, Hailey Stotko, Lucy Elg and Voelker was 0.03 seconds behind (1:49.53). In the 400 freestyle relay, the team of Warrington, Stockinger, Stotko and Bartell posted a time of 3:55.24, while the team of Hansen, Elg, Ella Swanson and Madeline Schaefer posted a time of 4:05.95.
Bartell set the school record in the 500 freestyle with a winning time of 5:22.23, with Grotbo close behind in second (5:44.03). Bartell also won the 200 IM with a time of 2:18.36.
In the diving competition, Amalia Schaefer placed second (144.70), Emily Kray placed third (139.20) and Annalyn Masica placed fourth (129.80).
Warrington posted the fastest times in the 100 freestyle (56:15) and the 100 backstroke (1:00.26), with Voelker (58:08) and Stockinger (1:09.67) touching the wall after her for the second fastest times in those events.
Canfield was the fastest in both the 50 freestyle (26.67) and the 100 breaststroke (1:17.23).
