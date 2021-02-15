The Waconia boys swim team lost 98-70 to Minnetonka last week, but the Wildcats are encouraged by the showing as the young team posted some strong times against one of the best teams in the state.
“Great meet for the Wildcats against a very tough Minnetonka opponent,” said coach Jeff Hackler. “We obviously knew they’d win going into it, but to have our young guys do so well was very encouraging for the rest of this season and the future. Tonka finished third in the state last year, so one of the toughest teams we will ever face.”
Waconia started the meet with another strong showing in the 200 yard medley relay, as the team of David Sinclair, Jack Hackler, Sam Sinclair, and Nolan Elg won the race and set a new varsity school record with a time of 1 minute, 42.83 seconds.
David and Sam Sinclair went on to have a stellar night to lead the ‘Cats, posting two individual wins each. David Sinclair won the 50 and 100 freestyles with times of 22.49 and 49.07, while Sam Sinclair won the 200 IM (2:00.20) and the 100 butterfly (54.25).
Mathew Krogman and Nathan Sannito came close to upsetting the Skippers in the 500 freestyle, taking second and third with times of 5:15.28 and 5:33.55.
Also going 2-3, just 1 second behind a Minnetonka swimmer was Jack Hackler and Nolan Elg in the 100 breaststroke with times of 1:05.93 and 1:06.39.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.