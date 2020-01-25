The Waconia boys swim team had a dual meet with Delano-Watertown-Mayer last Thursday, losing 98-82. Without competitors in the diving event, it set the Wildcats back 10 points and D-W-M is probably the best team in the conference.
Sam Sinclair and David Sinclair both set a pair of pool records.
The swim of the night was the 200 medley relay, where David Sinclair was chasing the D-W-M swimmer down and almost caught him at the finish. He had a fantastic split of 21.60 seconds on the back end of that relay.
Matthew Krogman won the 200 and 500 freestyle and had personal best times in both events.
The Wildcats also had a 1-2 finish in the 100 butterfly for Sam Sinclair and Nathan Sannito.
Waconia also had the Section 2AA True Team meet on Saturday.
“This was an eye opening experience for our newcomers,” said coach Jeff Hackler. “We are used to the competition in our conference which is Class A, the jump up to AA for us is a big jump.”
Waconia finished sixth at the meet. Sam Sinclair finished third in the 200 IM and fourth in the 100 fly. David Sinclair was fifth in the 50 free and 100 fly.
The 200 medley relay team of David Sinclair, Nolan Elg, Sam Sinclair and Matthew Krogman finished eighth and the 400 free relay team of David Sinclair, Samuel Sinclair, Matthew Krogman and Nathan Sannito finished eighth.
“Good exposure for our boys to see some elite competition,” said Hackler.
Waconia hosted Montevideo Jan. 21 and takes on Hutchinson Jan. 23, then are off until the Conference Championship on Feb. 8 in Hutchinson.
