The Waconia boys swim team took on Orono Feb. 8 for a second place finish in the Metro West Conference, but fell just short of a win, finishing the season in third place.
“We lost unfortunately, we were short handed again, which didn’t help and our lack of any divers was a huge point loss for us,” said coach Jeff Hackler. “Starting in the hole 13 points against a good team in Orono is nearly impossible for us to overcome.”
There were good swims across the board however, including Sam Sinclair setting a pool record at Orono in the 100 yard butterfly with a first-place time of 53.31 seconds. Sinclair also won the 200 IM with a finishing time of 2:02.33. Nathan Sannito won the 100 freestyle (56.08), Alex Kearney won the 100 backstroke (58.64) and Jack Hackler won the 100 breaststroke (1:03.24).
“Our relays had some good splits put up, which is huge at this point in the season,” said Jeff Hackler. “Our boys are tired (which is good for right now), and will get to start resting up for sections and state. We should see large time drops in our swims at our end of the season meets.”
The JV swimmers swam really well on Saturday at the Metro West JV Championships. The highlights were a 1-2 finish for Waconia in the 50 free (Sam Larson and Chase Britz), as well as the 200 medley relay finishing in first (Chase Britz, Dominic Howard, Sam Larson, and Sebastian Lynch).
The Section 2AA championships are from 2/23-2/25 in Eden Prairie.
“We are in a very tough section but are really looking forward to the challenge,” said Jeff Hackler. “The top two swims in each event qualify for state, plus anyone making the state qualification times. The Class AA times are incredibly fast, so anyone making state out of our section has a really good chance for a top finish at state.”
The state championships are March 3-5 at the University of Minnesota.
“We’ve had participants every year so far in our program’s history, and we expect to keep that streak going in 2022,” said Jeff Hackler.
