For the first time in program history, the Waconia girls swimming and diving team will be competing at the State True Team Meet, having placed third at the Section 3A True Team Meet. The Wildcats placed just behind Orono and Delano, while edging out Hutchinson to take third, with all four (current and former) Wright County Conference rivals heading to the University of Minnesota Oct. 20 to decided who the best team in the state is.
While Waconia has been a fixture at the State Tournament for years, this is the Wildcats first time at the State True Team meet. During the MSHSL State Meet in November, schools cannot qualify as a team, the Section True Team Meet allows programs to compete as an entire team with four individual entries and four relay entries per event, truly seeing who has the best overall team. Each entry scores points towards the overall team total. Waconia placed third and earned a Wild Card Spot to round out the 12 team field that will compete Thursday at the State True Team Meet.
“We will be joined by four teams from our section in the field - that is how strong Section 3A is,” said coach Ashley Westphal.
At the section true team meet held at Hutchinson Oct. 16, Waconia earned spots on the podium in all three relays as well as numerous individual events.
The 200 yard medley relay team of Jerica Warrington, Ella Swanson, Abigail Voelker and Jordyn Grotbo placed third with a time of 1 minute, 55.50 seconds. The 200 freestyle relay team of Warrington, Voelker, Claire Canfield and Julia Bartell placed second with a time of 1:41.77. The 400 freestyle relay team of Bartell, Grotbo, Canfield and Sydney Sabol placed fourth with a time of 3:48.31.
In addition to competing on the relay teams, Warrington, Grotbo, Canfield and Bartell each made the podium in two individual events each. Warrington placed second in both the 200 freestyle (1:57.48) and 100 backstroke (59.43). Bartell placed second in the 50 and 100 freestyles (24.36 and 52.95). Canfield placed fifth in the 100 backstroke (1:03.71) and sixth in the 200 IM (2:19.55). Grotbo placed sixth in the 500 freestyle (5:42.96) and eighth in the 200 freestyle (2:07.78).
Voelker placed third in the 100 butterfly (1:01.76) and was joined by Amalia Schaefer, who came right off of the diving competition to earn herself a personal best in the event (1:03.99) for eighth place.
Mallory Haas and Hallie Leys had personal bests in the 200 and 500 freestyles to bump themselves up in the standings and earn huge points for the ‘Cats. Haas placed 10th in the 500 (5:50.35) and Leys was 16th in the 200 (2:15.83).
Depth was crucial for the Wildcats in the Saturday meet, as Waconia’s B, C and D relays allowed them to bump ahead of Hutchinson in the standings and earn the Wild Card berth.
Waconia will compete Thursday night at 7 p.m. at the University of Minnesota.
Waconia 96 Benilde-St. Margaret’s 89
The Wildcats got clutch wins down the stretch against Benilde-St. Margaret’s Oct. 12 to remain undefeated in the Metro West Conference.
Waconia’s performance in the backstroke and breaststroke events sealed the win thanks to their depth, as the Wildcats went 1, 2, 4 in the backstroke and first and third in the breaststroke. Claire Canfield led the ‘Cats in the backstroke (1:04.12) and was followed by Laura Stockinger (1:09.42) and Madeline Schaefer (1:10.41). Ella Swanson won the breaststroke (1:14.42) and Peyton Weitzenkamp was third (1:21.21).
“With the win all but sealed, our 400 freestyle relays just needed to swim, with no DQ’s, and we knew we’d win the meet,” said Westphal. “This was a big conference win for us (we remain undefeated in the Metro West).”
Senior Jerica Warrington had two very exciting individual wins. She was able to fend off the 2nd place finisher in the 200 freestyle by 0.7 and the 100 freestyle by 0.04 with times of 1:59.48 and 55.20.
The 200 medley A relay team got the Wildcats going with a win in the first event of the meet as the team of Warrington, Swanson, Voelker and Grotbo posted a time of 1:55.56.
Julia Bartell won the 50 freestyle (24.75) and the 100 butterfly (59.40).
The 200 Freestyle Relay earned us a lot of team points by going first and third. The team of Warrington, Canfield, Voelker and Bartell posted a time of 1:43.32. The team of Sabol, Schaefer, Nora Hansen and Hailey Stotko posted a time of 1:50.63.
Jordyn Grotbo and Mallory Haas also had great nights for the ‘Cats, getting personal bests in the 500 freestyle (5:36.72 and 5:54.88).
Waconia 88
Hutchinson 93
The Wildcats took on Hutchinson Thursday in a battle of top-tier teams.
“Hutchinson reminded us why they are perennially ranked very high in the state,” said Westphal. “Very fun to race against the best.”
One of the most exciting races of the night came during the 100 backstroke, when Jerica Warrington placed second while earning a top time for the season (59.25).
Julia Bartell placed second in the 50 and 100 freestyle (24.24 and 53.20) behind Hutchinson standout and Olympic trials qualifier Grace Hanson.
“Bartell gave her a good run for her money,” said Westphal.
