The Waconia boys swim team is sending four athletes to state, as David Sinclair, Sam Sinclair, Nolan Elg and Jack Hackler have qualified for the state meet. The Sinclair brothers competed at state a year ago, but this is the first time Waconia is sending a relay team to the meet.
“It’s exciting and rewarding to go to state with fellow team mates,” said David Sinclair. “The season has been really challenging in not knowing if we were going to have a season and starting the season late into January. It’s fantastic to see all of us making state even though there were so many restrictions.”
The 200 yard medley relay team pf Elg, Hackler, David and Sam Sinclair just barely qualified for the state meet, with their time of 1 minute, 38.63 seconds just making the cut.
“When the time showed up, and I saw that we had gotten the time by 0.07 seconds, the feeling was amazing, I couldn’t believe it,” said Jack Hackler.
That time was 4 seconds faster than their seed time, and the Wildcats times throughout the meet were faster as well.
“I think we had such a good section meet is because we were put up against the fastest teams which pushed us to go faster,” said Elg. “We have been practicing all season just for that day. It also helps a little when you shave and put on a tech suit.”
In addition to sending the relay, David Sinclair qualified in both the 50 and 100 freestyle, placing third and fourth with times of 21.53 and 47.75.
“It’s a great reward for all the long hours of training and dedication to qualify for state,” said David Sinclair. “We are very grateful for our coaches and team for pushing us harder in preparing us to qualify.”
Sam Sinclair also qualified for a pair of individual events, taking second in the 200 IM (1:55.54) and sixth in the 100 butterfly (51.76).
“[We were able to qualify because of] hard work and good coaches that focus on not only on endurance and sprinting but also strong technique,” said David Sinclair. “My brother and I also swim in the off season for West Express Swim Club in Chaska which help prepare us for these events.”
Other top finishes for the Wildcats included Jack Hackler placing ninth in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.38), Matthew Krogman finished 13th in the 500 freestyle (5:01.85), Elg finished 15th in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.30 ) and Alex Kearney finished 15th in the 100 backstroke (59.46).
“It was a really good meet for us last night,” said coach Jeff Hackler. “Lots of best times up and down the roster. Really excited for the future.”
Most of the swimmers shaved off several seconds to help Waconia earn a sixth place finish.
:I think the team was able to have such a good section meet because we all cheered behind the lanes, and most of all, our coaches pushed us all hard this season so that we were able to swim our fastest,” said Jack Hackler.
Now the four Waconia swimmers head to the Class AA State Tournament March 19 at the University of Minnesota.
“It feels so great to send a team to state,” said Elg. “This is our first time and I feel like we deserve it. We worked so hard and it feels good to get something out of it.”
