The Waconia boys swimming and diving team had a strong showing at the Section 2AA Championships, sending four swimmers on to the Class AA State Meet while breaking numerous school records.
Jack Hackler won the 100 yard breaststroke, setting a new school record with a time of 57.14 seconds. This is Waconia’s first ever section champion. Hackler is the top seed heading into the Class AA State Championships this week. He also finished sixth in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:00.63.
The 200 medley relay made the state cut with a time of 1:38.75. This is the third year in a row that the Wildcats have qualified this relay. This years squad is made up of Alex Kearney (sophomore), Jack Hackler (sophomore), Matthew Krogman (senior), and Sam Swanson (freshman). They finished in fifth place and relay are seeded 13th heading into the state meet.
As a team, Waconia finished in fifth place, the same as last year and where they expected to be. The Wildcats scored more points as a team than they have in the past and added a few more kids that advanced to finals from the preliminary session.
Alex Kearney set new school records in the 200 freestyle (1:47.73) and 100 backstroke (54.22), just missing the state cut in the 100 backstroke.
The 200 freestyle relay team of Henry Kleve, Nolan Elg, Sam Swanson and Jack Hackler set a new school record with a time of 1:32.77.
Other top 8 individual performances were from Nolan Elg and Sam Swanson, who joined Jack on the podium for the 100 breaststroke, as Waconia finished first, third and sixth in that event.
Other B final swims were Matthew Krogman, who finished 10th in the 200 and 500 freestyle. Sam Swanson finished 10th in the 200 IM, and Nolan Elg was 16th in the 100 freestyle.
Waconia’s 200 and 400 freestyle relays both finished seventh.
The Class AA State Championships are at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center Feb. 2-4.
