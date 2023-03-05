image0 (4).jpeg

The Waconia boys swimming and diving team had a strong showing at the Section 2AA Championships, sending four swimmers on to the Class AA State Meet while breaking numerous school records.

Jack Hackler won the 100 yard breaststroke, setting a new school record with a time of 57.14 seconds. This is Waconia’s first ever section champion. Hackler is the top seed heading into the Class AA State Championships this week. He also finished sixth in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:00.63.

