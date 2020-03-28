When the snows start to melt in March (or as the spring athletes hope they do), the excitement builds for students participating in spring sports. But the Waconia softball players’ excitement, as has been the case with spring athletes across the globe, has been dampened by the developments regarding COVID-19. The Wildcats had just gotten back to practice when the changes started happening. Professional and collegiate athletic organizations started to postpone or cancel activities. Then, the Minnesota State High School League limited attendance at games and participation for athletes, only to outright cancel the state basketball tournaments and postpone the spring season.
“I feel bad for our seniors,” coach Audra Lehrke said. “We have four seniors, returning starters and their season has been cut short.”
Under the March 17 rules handed down by the MSHSL, coaches and directors may not have in-person contact with participants, require participants to gather together or require any workouts or skills training.
“We can’t really talk to our athletes or tell them what to do, only give them suggestions of what they can be doing,” Lehrke said.
While the developments surrounding COVID-19 are happening quickly and around the world, as of March 23, the Wildcats are still working in the hopes the season will resume.
“The girls are still being optimistic, one of our girls, Claire, sent out messages for the girls to get the shirts they want to have for the season,” Lehrke said.
The changes imposed on spring athletes have come with a big slice of irony. In years past, late snowfalls have forced delays to the season and even forced all matchups to be played as doubleheaders. But this season, the weather had seemingly finally cooperated and the players may have been able to avoid a shortened season with the snow all but gone in mid March. But now the fields sit empty due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The fields were looking good, the snow was pretty much off the ground, we were just waiting on the frost,” said Lehrke.
The weather being nice could present a positive however, even if games continue to be postponed. The student athletes have not been able to practice or go to school, being mostly confined to home.
“I posted some activities if they get bored, they can grab a tennis ball and throw it against the wall,” Lehrke said. “Or grab a tee and bat, not even a ball, and just practice their swing steps.”
While the Waconia softball players have not been able to practice, if and when the season does resume, they will be in the same boat all the other teams across the state.
“It’s not like we’ll be behind anyone else,” Lehrke said.
