The girls relay teams for the Waconia track and field team had a stellar outing at Jordan May 3, winning three of the four relays. The 4x200 meter team of Jordan Machacek, Grace Seim, Jenna Myhre and Bethany Langer posted a winning time of 1 minute, 56.89 seconds. Sarah Winkels, Ariana Ryskoski, Isabella Wozniak and Sophia Beix won the 4x400 with a time of 4:39.38 and the 4x800 team of Jamie Sorenson, Carrigan Mair, Bella Greer and Aubrey Mair recorded a winning time of 10:57.50.

The girls also excelled in the individual track events. Jordan Machacek edged out Grace Seim for first place in the 100 as the duo posted times of 14.42 and 14.87. Bethany Langer won the 200 (28.40) with Sarah Winkels in third (30.70). Maya Lindstrom, Carrigan Mair and Jamie Sorenson went 1-2-3 in the 400 with times of 1:03.74, 1:06.32 and 1:08.63. Sophia Beix narrowly won the 1,600 over Isabella Wozniak as the two Wildcats posted times of 6:11.73 and 6:12.60, while Isabelle Honkomp placed second in the 3,200 (14:56.51). Amber Kellen won the 100 meter hurdles (19.75) and was second in the 300 hurdles (54.49).

In the field events, Ariana Ryskoski won the long jump (13-4.5), Ming Li Raidt was second in the pole vault (8-6), and Katie Schmidt was third in both the discus (96-1.5) and the shot put (32-3).

The boys also won a relay as the 4x100 team of Travis Reighard, Anthony Thurk, Felix Allyn and Clayton Marrs finished on top with a time of 46.80. Thurk added three more wins, taking first in the high jump (6-1), the long jump (19-11) and the triple jump (41-3.5).

Alexander Riley won the 110 hurdles with a time of 18.44 and took second in the 300 hurdles (45.23). Clayton Marrs won the 200 (24.80), Mark Rud won the 800 (2:04.70) and Travis Reighard won the pole vault (13-4). Carson Roehl took second in the 1,600 (4:56.94), and Bram Fitzsimonds took second in the shot put (39-9) and third in the discus (105-0).

At Orono May 5, Carrigan Mair led a strong Waconia showing in the 400, winning the event with a time of 1:05.17, as Jamie Sorenson took second (1:07.29) and Annika Mielke placed third (1:08.24).

Jordan Grell won the 200 (27.33) and took second in the 100 (13.42). Emily Gustafson took third in the 800 (2:31.65), Adorisa Kaeding was second in the 1,600 (5:25.60), Madeline Lage was third in the 1,600 (5:26.53), Amelia Harold was second in the 3,200 (11:39.52), and Kate Ulrich was third in the 3,200 (12:10.23).

Katie Schmidt won the discus with a throw of 96-0 and took second in the shot put(30-10), while Ming Li Raidt finished second in the pole vault (7-6).

Bram Fitzsimonds picked up the top finish for the boys at Orono with a first-place throw of 99-11 in the discus, edging out William Gilmer’s throw of 96-10. Fitzsimonds also placed fourth in the shot put (35-8).

Anthony Thurk took second in the high jump (5-8) and was third in the long jump (18-11.75). Austin Coffey placed fourth in the triple jump (33-7.25) and Anthony Vittel took third in the pole vault (8-0).

On the track, Mark Rud took second in the 1,600 (4:38.10), Michael Kurtz was fourth in the 1,600 (4:55.73) and Carson Roehl was fourth in the 800 (2:10.28).

Girls results at Orono

100

13.42 Jordan Grell 2

14.56 Ariana Ryskoski 11

14.87 Jenna Myhre 14

15.32 Ming Li Raidt 16

15.34 Natalie Wills 17

200

27.33 Jordan Grell 1

29.28 Jordan Machacek 5

29.36 Grace Seim 7

30.57 Jenna Myhre 17

30.69 Natalie Wills 18

33.46 Lucy Mohling 23

400

1:05.17 Carrigan Mair 1

1:07.29 Jamie Sorenson 2

1:08.24 Annika Mielke 3

800

2:31.65 Emily Gustafson 3

2:36.95 Aubrey Mair 6

1600

5:25.60 Adorisa Kaeding 2

5:26.53 Madeline Lage 3

5:57.86 Sophia Beix 7

5:59.58 Isabella Wozniak 9

6:11.57 Meyer Kylie 10

3200

11:39.52 Amelia Harold 2

12:10.23 Kate Ulrich 3

100 hurdles

19.16 Amber Kellen 7

19.71 Lucy Mohling 9

300 hurdles

56.62 Ariana Ryskoski 7

58.25 Amber Kellen 9

GIRLS 4X100 METER RELAY

54.15 Relay Team 3

GIRLS 4X200 METER RELAY

1:55.30 Relay Team 1

GIRLS 4X400 METER RELAY

4:20.87 Relay Team 1

GIRLS 4X800 METER RELAY

10:32.98 Relay Team 1

High jump

4-0 Cassidy Hughes 14

Long jump

12-11 Ariana Ryskoski 7

Triple jump

28-3.25 Cassidy Hughes 5

Pole vault

7-6 Ming Li Raidt 2

6-0 Bethany Langer 7

6-0 Amber Kellen 9

Discus

96-0 Katie Schmidt 1

59-9 Danna Strohsack 6

Shot put

30-10 Katie Schmidt 2

18-8 Danna Strohsack 8

Boys results at Orono

100

12.43 Mitchell Rieckhoff 6

12.57 Alexander Riley 7

12.86 Felix Allyn 10

12.97 Ashton Vettel 11

13.42 Owen Mielke 12

200

26.34 Ashton Vettel 8

26.97 Logan Kiel 11

27.07 Owen Mielke 12

800

2:10.28 Carson Roehl 4

2:23.52 Jack Ulrich 10

2:28.71 Austin Coffey 11

1600

4:38.10 Mark Rud 2

4:55.73 Michael Kurtz 4

4:56.40 Jack Ulrich 6

5:04.17 Connor Hennen 9

3200

11:04.46 Glaser Ryan 6

300 hurdles

47.81 Ciro Medina 6

50.24 Jason Shelley 8

58.21 Felix Allyn 9

BOYS 4X100 METER RELAY

47.13 Relay Team 3

BOYS 4X200 METER RELAY

1:38.36 Relay Team 4

BOYS 4X400 METER RELAY

3:42.84 Relay Team 3

High jump

5-8 Anthony Thurk 2

5-0 Collin Manley 5

4-10 Jacob Krugerud 7

Long jump

18-11.75 Anthony Thurk 3

17-6 Logan Kiel 5

17-2 Clayton Marrs 7

16-10.75 Josiah Allyn 8

15-8.75 Austin Coffey 11

Triple jump

33-7.25 Austin Coffey 4

30-0 Jason Shelley 5

Pole vault

8-0 Anthony Vittel 3

Discus

99-11 Bram Fitzsimonds 1

96-10 William Gilmer 2

78-0 Andrew Gerling 7

59-1 Collin Manley 14

Shot put

35-8 Bram Fitzsimonds 4

33-1 William Gilmer 8

32-8 Logan Kiel 10

31-11 Andrew Gerling 12

25-9 Collin Manley 18

Girls results from Jordan meet

100 METER DASH

14.42 Jordan Machacek 1st

14.87 Grace Seim 2nd 15.15 Jenna Myhre 8th

200 METER DASH

28.40 Bethany Langer 1st 30.70 Sarah Winkels 3rd

400 METER DASH

1:03.74 Maya Lindstrom 1st

1:06.32 Carrigan Mair 2nd

1:08.63 Jamie Sorenson 3rd

1:12.15 Isabella Greer 5th

800 METER RUN

2:51.37 Isabella Greer 3rd

1600 METER RUN

6:11.73 Sophia Beix 1st 6:12.60 Isabella Wozniak 2nd

3200 METER RUN

14:56.51 Isabelle Honkomp 2nd

100 METER HURDLES

19.75 Amber Kellen 1st

20.81 Lucy Mohling 4th 300 METER HURDLES

54.49 Amber Kellen 2nd

55.39 Ariana Ryskoski 3rd

1:02.10 Lucy Mohling 9th

1:05.86 Chayse Saunders 10th

4X100 METER RELAY

55.13 Jordan Machacek, Grace Seim, Bethany Langer, Jenna Myhre 2nd

4X200 METER RELAY

1:56.89 Jordan Machacek, Grace Seim, Jenna Myhre, Bethany Langer 1st

4X400 METER RELAY

4:39.38 Sarah Winkels, Ariana Ryskoski, Isabella Wozniak, Sophia Beix 1st

4X800 METER RELAY

10:57.50 Jamie Sorenson, Carrigan Mair, Bella Greer, Aubrey Mair 1st HIGH JUMP

4-3 Cassidy Hughes 5th

LONG JUMP

13-4.5 Ariana Ryskoski 1st

12-4.5 Chayse Saunders 9th

11-9.75 Brooke Rhode 13th

TRIPLE JUMP

28-5 Cassidy Hughes 5th 25-11.75 Brooke Rhode 8th

POLE VAULT

8-6 Ming Li Raidt 2nd

6-6 Amber Kellen 4th DISCUS

96-1.5 Katie Schmidt 3rd

61-10 Danna Strohsack 13th

SHOT PUT

32-3 Katie Schmidt 3rd 19-5.5 Danna Strohsack 13th

Boys Results from Jordan meet

100 METER DASH

12.65 Felix Allyn 4th 12.67 Clayton Marrs 5th

12.71 Josiah Allyn 6th 12.80 Ashton Vettel 8th

12.98 Mitchell Rieckhoff 10th

13.14 Jacob Krugerud 12th

200 METER DASH

24.80 Clayton Marrs 1st

26.03 Jacob Krugerud 7th

26.15 Josiah Allyn 8th

26.70 Mitchell Rieckhoff 11th

26.96 Ashton Vettel 13th

27.70 Owen Mielke 16th

27.86 Aiden Strong 18th

400 METER DASH

1:00.37 Glaser Ryan 11th

1:02.62 David Price 13th

1:05.26 Mason Behrens 15th

800 METER RUN

2:04.79 Mark Rud 1st

2:12.08 Connor Hennen 3rd

2:15.02 Michael Kurtz 4th

2:24.92 Glaser Ryan 10th

1600 METER RUN

4:56.94 Carson Roehl 2nd

3200 METER RUN

11:45.07 Lukas Johnson 3rd

110 METER HURDLES

18.44 Alexander Riley 1st

300 METER HURDLES

45.23 Alexander Riley 2nd

48.23 Ciro Medina 6th

4X100 METER RELAY

46.8 Travis Reighard, Anthony Thurk, Felix Allyn, Clayton Marrs 1st

4X200 METER RELAY

1:41.62 Ashton Vettel, Jacob Krugerud, Owen Mielke, Mitchell Rieckhoff 3rd

4X400 METER RELAY

3:46.18 Ciro Medina, Michael Kurtz, Connor Hennen, Mark Rud 2nd

4X800 METER RELAY

9:50.27 Aiden Strong, David Price, Lukas Johnson, Mason Behrens 2nd

HIGH JUMP

6-1 Anthony Thurk 1st

5-6 Mitchell Rieckhoff 5th

5-3 Collin Manley 6th

5-3 Owen Mielke 8th

LONG JUMP

19-11 Anthony Thurk 1st

17-11 Logan Kiel 4th

17-10.5 Clayton Marrs 5th

16-6 Josiah Allyn 14th

TRIPLE JUMP

41-3.5 Anthony Thurk 1st

POLE VAULT

13-4 Travis Reighard 1st

9-0 Logan Kiel 6th

8-6 Anthony Vittel 7th

DISCUS

105-0 Bram Fitzsimonds 3rd

101-2 William Gilmer 4th

75-6 Andrew Gerling 15th

SHOT PUT

39-9 Bram Fitzsimonds 2nd

35-6 Andrew Gerling 8th

33-6.5 William Gilmer 12th

24-9 Collin Manley 18th

