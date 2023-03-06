The Waconia girls basketball team competed well against No. 1AAAA Chaska, but fell in a regular season-ending back-to-back section matchup.

“The final regular-season game honored a lot of people - seniors, parents, youths - and had a tough situation as well, in that our opponent is also our section opponent in round one, No. 1 in the state Chaska, who is 25-1 on the year and No. 1 in the section, state, etc,” said coach Dusty Neibauer. “They are tough, disciplined, and have a dynamic threat in Colorado commit Sanders, and it was that defense and timely shots in the second half that got them separation. Still, though, we really battled in the game, and had at least four occasions where we were within five, six and seven points through the stretch run of the first half and about 6 minutes into the second half.”

