The Waconia girls basketball team competed well against No. 1AAAA Chaska, but fell in a regular season-ending back-to-back section matchup.
“The final regular-season game honored a lot of people - seniors, parents, youths - and had a tough situation as well, in that our opponent is also our section opponent in round one, No. 1 in the state Chaska, who is 25-1 on the year and No. 1 in the section, state, etc,” said coach Dusty Neibauer. “They are tough, disciplined, and have a dynamic threat in Colorado commit Sanders, and it was that defense and timely shots in the second half that got them separation. Still, though, we really battled in the game, and had at least four occasions where we were within five, six and seven points through the stretch run of the first half and about 6 minutes into the second half.”
Waconia was down just 33-25 to the top team in the state at half, and played well for much of the game, though the Hawks were able to pull away with the 73-52 victory.
“We adjusted to their pressure defense, and got back on transition defense for long stretches at a time,” said Neibauer. “They really try and take you out of offensive flow and sets through pressure, and once we sort of got down how to attack it, we had great stretches. It was turnovers that got us in the end, though, with 21 on the game to only nine assists, which was a reflection of both their pressure defense, but also that we kept ourselves close by getting to the free throw line, where we were 17/25 on the night.”
Waconia now travels to Chaska March 1 for the Section 2AAAA Quarterfinal round.
“Now, it’s a tough turnaround to have to face the same team two times in 5 days, and in the playoffs, no less, but that’s life in section 2AAAA,” said Neibauer. “If we can take care of the ball, get better movement off-ball, get back on defense, and try and contain their transition, we can give ourselves a chance against the best in Minnesota.”
Friday night’s game was also a good sendoff to the senior class for Waconia.
“Also, hats off to seniors Bella Hoxie, Morgan Stock, Clara Smith, and Hallie Roitenberg, as well as senior managers Bree Talton and Becca Harmon,” said Neibauer. “They are committed people who gave years to our program and brought honor, humor, great times, and stood by each other throughout their entire careers. We’ll miss them around here.”
Defensive Player of the Game: “Bella Hoxie boxed out well against tall people, caused havoc on tips and steals in three different defensive looks, and competed like crazy,” said Neibauer.
‘Cats can’t overcome slow start during afternoon tip versus B-SM
The Wildcats hosted Benilde-St. Margaret’s in a game that was moved to earlier in the day due to the incoming snowfall, and the Red Knights prevailed in an 85-64 game.
“The afternoon before what seems like Snownami No. 4 in the 22-23 season was an odd time for a game, with B and JV cancelled in an effort to get all games in before the blizzard hit,” said Neibauer. “It was a tough start for us, going down 23-5, so that even though we outscored them 23-19 through the rest of the half, we couldn’t make up enough ground once our defense and shooting kicked into gear.”
The Tuesday night matchup was also against one of the best teams in the state, as B-SM is ranked No. 2AAA.
“They were without their Michigan-committed guard, but they have many good shooters and a dynamic scorer/passer in McGee, who was finishing from all angles,” said Neibauer. “There were bright spots for us, cutting the lead to 10 a couple of times in the second half, but then B-SM would hit a couple of threes off of broken plays, or we’d get a turnover turning into a layup. After 4-5 games of lower turnover numbers, we were back up to 30 this game due to their pressure defense, only causing 11 ourselves (nine of which on steals), but they had 17 steals, which makes it very difficult to keep up with any team. We shot it well from three (9/20, 45 percent) which is statistically one of the better three-point shooting games of the season...we just had to get more of ‘em up. We also, once the game got going, had 18 offensive rebounds, and 36 defensive boards to their 25, outrebounding them as a team, but again, the turnover numbers negated our advantage in that arena.”
Defensive Player of the Game - “ Ashley Bryfczynski had the tough task of trying to limit McGee, and even when playing perfect defense, some shots still go in, but the effort was there,” said Neibauer.
