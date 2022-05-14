The Waconia track and field team competed in the Spartan Invitational May 5, posting a number of first place finishes.
Jordan Grell and Bethany battled it out for the fastest sprinter, with Grell winning the 100 and 200 meters with times of 12.94 and 26.32 seconds, with Bethany Langer on her heels in second (13.17) and third (26.32). The speedy duo also teamed up in the 4x100 relay with Jenna Myhre and Brynley Theis to take first place with a time of 51.16.
The Wildcats also won the 4x400 relay as Annika Mielke, Katelyn Smith, Madeline Lage and Adorisa Kaeding posted a time of 4:21.41. Lage had another first place finish in the 1,600 (5:14.80), while Annika Mielke finished second in the 400 (1:02.08), just ahead of Maya Lindstrom’s third place finish (1:03.23). Ming Li Raidt gave the ‘Cats another first place finish by clearing 9 feet, 6 inches in the pole vault.
Travis Reighard continued his dominance in the pole vault to give the Wildcats a sweep of the event, clearing 14 feet to prove the ‘Cats were the highest fliers that day.
Placing second for the boys was Mark Rud in the 800 (2:00.77), Jack Ulrich in the 1,600 (4:44.80) and Mitchell Rieckhoff in the high jump (5-8).
Mens Results
100 Meters
16 Mitchell Rieckhoff 11.80
18 Josiah Allyn 11.90
19 Jacob Krugerud 11.93
20 Travis Reighard 11.94
23 Alexander Riley 12.06
27 Owen Mielke 12.28
28 Ashton Vettel 12.33
31 Luke Pieschke 12.52
200 Meters
10 Mitchell Rieckhoff 24.01
18 Blake Eberhart 25.43
19 Owen Mielke 25.48
21 Ashton Vettel 25.58
23 Justin Vogt 25.83
25 Luke Pieschke 25.97
400 Meters
11 Logan Melby 56.33
13 William Hjelseth 57.39
800 Meters
2 Mark Rud 2:00.77
1600 Meters
2 Jack Ulrich 4:44.80
4 Ian Lage 4:56.54
6 Mason Behrens 4:59.02
8 Ryan Glaser 5:00.14
18 Noah Predovich 5:26.94
20 Alex Kearney 5:28.36
21 Jackson McMerty 5:29.03
110m Hurdles - 39”
12 Mathias Pierce 20.70
300m Hurdles - 36”
3 Alexander Riley 43.40
13 Mathias Pierce 46.98
4x100 Relay
5 Travis Reighard, Mitchell Rieckhoff, Jacob Krugerud, Josiah Allyn 45.44
4x200 Relay
3 Owen Mielke, Jacob Krugerud, Ashton Vettel, Gabe Dubay 1:38.61
Shot Put - 12lb
9 Noah Strei 38-00.00
10 Andrew Gerling 37-02.00
14 Logan Kiel 34-11.00
20 Gabe Kamann 32-08.00
Discus - 1.6kg
12 Andrew Gerling 101-07
13 Logan Kiel 101-07
20 Noah Strei 87-09
21 Gabe Kamann 84-05
High Jump
2 Mitchell Rieckhoff 5-08.00
Pole Vault
1 Travis Reighard 14-00.00
4 Logan Kiel 10-00.00
Long Jump
16 Josiah Allyn 17-09.75
18 Alexander Riley 17-08.50
24 Travis Reighard 17-01.00
28 Luke Pieschke 16-08.00
32 Jason Shelley 16-03.25
33 Gabe Dubay 16-01.00
Triple Jump
12 Jason Shelley 35-08.00
17 Josiah Allyn 32-07.50
Womens Results
100 Meters
1 Jordan Grell 12.94
2 Bethany Langer 13.17
7 Jenna Myhre 13.62
13 Elle Schluck 13.96
15 Delanie Chuma 14.11
22 Natalie Wills 14.29
23 Brooke Stong 14.34
200 Meters
1 Jordan Grell 26.32
3 Bethany Langer 27.61
18 Delanie Chuma 29.52
19 Ariana Ryskoski 29.63
24 Sarah Cravens 29.96
26 Kaitlyn Schweiger 30.04
30 Elle Schluck 30.18
33 Mackayla Laumann 30.75
400 Meters
2 Annika Mielke 1:02.08
3 Maya Lindstrom 1:03.23
9 Madelyn Schular 1:06.93
11 Kylie Meyer 1:07.30
16 Isabella Greer 1:08.77
17 Katelyn Smith 1:09.87
800 Meters
11 Amelia Herold 2:41.24
1600 Meters
1 Madeline Lage 5:14.80
5 Amelia Herold 5:34.89
16 Erin Savitt 6:07.93
100m Hurdles - 33”
7 Sarah Cravens 18.24
20 Brooke Rhode 20.21
23 Lucy Mohling 20.43
26 Addison Harried 21.09
28 Karalyn Buetow 21.48
300m Hurdles - 30”
14 Ariana Ryskoski 55.70
16 Karalyn Buetow 56.17
18 Addison Harried 57.65
4x100 Relay
1 Bethany Langer, Jenna Myhre, Brynley Theis, Jordan Grell 51.16
8 Elle Schluck, Kaitlyn Schweiger, Brooke Stong, Natalie Wills 55.40
4x200 Relay
6 Ariana Ryskoski, Delanie Chuma, Kaitlyn Schweiger, Sarah Cravens 1:57.07
7 Addison Harried, Mackayla Laumann, Lucy Mohling, Brooke Rhode 2:01.64
4x400 Relay
1 Annika Mielke, Katelyn Smith, Madeline Lage, Adorisa Kaeding 4:21.41
4x800 Relay
5 Madelyn Schular, Maya Lindstrom, Isabella Greer, Adorisa Kaeding 10:35.91
Shot Put - 4kg
6 Caitlyn Schmidt 30-11.00
15 Paige Bedford 24-06.00
16 Angela Stephenson 24-02.00
22 Cedany Ambrose 21-01.00
Discus - 1kg
3 Caitlyn Schmidt 106-08
19 Angela Stephenson 58-09
24 Paige Bedford 52-03
26 Cedany Ambrose 49-05
High Jump
7 Brooke Stong 4-08.00
14 Sarah Cravens 4-04.00
14 Cassidy Hughes 4-04.00
22 Mackayla Laumann 4-02.00
Pole Vault
1 Ming Li Raidt 9-06.00
Long Jump
16 Kaitlyn Schweiger 14-02.00
22 Cassidy Hughes 13-04.25
Triple Jump
13 Cassidy Hughes 29-09.00
15 Ashley Smith 29-01.00
