The Waconia grounds crew worked all day to prepare the field after the downpour of rain over the past few days, resulting in a Friday night matchup that delivered a great game for their efforts in the more than 600 fans in attendance. The Waconia grounds crew finished the day victorious over the weather and the Waconia baseball team was victorious as well, with the Lakers defeating the Foley Lumberjacks 3-0.
With Lakers pitcher Kodey Simon delivering a stellar performance on the mound with some good defensive plays behind him, the Waconia offense did not need to generate much to earn the victory. The Lumberjacks pitcher Ryan Chmielewski was also in command on the mound, pitching six scoreless innings out of the first seven while allowing just three hits.
Justin Schultz got a hit in Waconia's first at-bat before Chmielewski refused to allow another hit until the fifth inning, when the Lakers broke through in the fifth on back-to-back hits. Chris Bullis doubled in the lead-off spot and scored off the bat of Jake Hendricks to give Waconia what proved to be the winning run.
The Lakers then added some insurance runs in the eighth inning. Ronnie Olson, who delivered some highlight plays at second base got the offense going with a single and was joined on base by pinch hitter Robbie Smith. RBI singles from Derek Martin and AJ Friedrich then followed to give Waconia a 3-0 lead heading into the ninth.
Simon allowed a hit in the ninth, only the fourth one given up all game, but sat down the next three batters to earn the complete game win.
Waconia had seven hits, one each from Schultz, Martin, Bullis, Hendricks, Olson, Smith and Friedrich.
Drew Beier had two hits to lead the Lumberjacks, while Luis Massa and Mitchell Loegering each had one.
The Lakers take on the winner of the Luxemburg Brewers and Ada Athletics matchup Friday, Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m. in Chaska.
Dumont Saints 6 Loretto Larks 4
In a close game in Chaska Friday night, errors got the better of the Loretto Larks, as four errors helped the Dumont Saints build a 6-2 lead heading into the ninth. But the Larks fought to the end, scoring two runs in the ninth to put the tying run at the plate, only to fall just shy of a comeback.
The Larks got on the board in the third, when Kent Koch hit a single, moved over on a walk to Tyler Maher and a grounder by Keenan Hodgkin, then scored on a wild pitch.
The Saints quickly responded in the next inning, when Jordan Roos singled and scored on a two-run home run by Matthew Thielen.
The Saints extended their lead in the sixth on three walks and an error, as Trent Bresland walked, Erik Deal got on base on an error, Paul Zach walked to load the bases and Jacob Ulrich walked to score a run and put Dumont up 3-1.
The Larks got one back in the bottom half of the inning as Keenan Hodgkin rounded the bases following a walk, stealing second before scoring on two passed balls.
Down just one run entering the final inning, disaster struck for Loretto as a walk and an error put two runners on with no outs. A pair of sacrifice bunts led to the first run of the inning for Dumont to score, then another error sent two more Saints across to put the Larks down 6-2 in the final inning.
Loretto managed a pair of runs in the bottom of the ninth when Tyler Maher scored William Reschenberg on an RBI single and a wild pitch sent Koch home, but it was not enough to keep the Larks' season alive.
Roos had three of the Saints' seven hits, while Thielen's two-run home run resulted in his game-high two RBIs.
Maher had two hits and an RBI to lead the Larks, while Koch scored two runs on one hit.
The Saints move on to face the winner of the Sobieski Skis and Isanti Redbirds matchup, with the game starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 in Waconia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.