The Waconia Lakers moved on to the third round of the 2021 Class C Minnesota State Amateur Baseball Tournament with an explosive performance in Chaska Friday night, defeating the Luxemberg Brewers 9-2 with a pair of home runs from Jake Hendricks and Max Kalenberg.
The Lakers earned an early lead when Jake Hendricks sent the ball out of the park for Waconia's first home run of the day, driving in two runs to put the score at 2-0. Sam Schiffman then added another run to Waconia's lead when plating AJ Friedrich in the third after Friedrich successfully bunted to get on base.
The Brewers got one run back in the sixth when Sam Iten and Isaac Mathcinsky hit back-to-back singles to start the sixth and Luke Harren was struck by a pitch to load the bases with one out. A sacrifice fly from Ethyn Fruth drove in one run, but the Lakers got out of the inning without any further damage.
Then came the seventh inning, a time Waconia often puts separation between them and their opponents, and they did so once again with five runs crossing the plate. Friedrich walked to start the inning, then back-to-back singles from Kalenberg and Jake Hendricks resulted in the first run. Chris Bullis walked to load the bases before an error and a wild pitch put three more runs across the board. Derek Martin then hit an RBI single to close out the inning with Waconia up 8-1, which was more than enough to move Waconia on to the next round.
Hendricks led the Lakers with three RBIs on two hits, with Friedrich and Kalenberg also having multi-hit games (two hits each). Martin, Kalenberg, Sam Schiffman and Ronnie Olson each had an RBI in the win, while Martin, Schiffman, Bullis and Justin Schultz each had a hit.
Kodey Simon earned the win in seven innings of work with eight strikeouts, five hits and one run allowed. Tanner Luebke (Cologne) and Will LaLonde (Mayer) both pitched an inning in relief for the Lakers.
Iten led the Brewers with a pair of hits and a run scored, while Matchinsky had one hit and an RBI. Fruth drove in one run, while Luke Harren and Reed Pfannenstein each had one hit.
JT Harren struck out seven in 2.67 innings of relief for the Brewers with just one earned run.
On Sunday, Sept. 5 at 3 p.m., Waconia hosts the winner of the Maple Lake Lakers and Alexandria Black Sox matchup (Saturday, Sept. 4, 1:30 p.m. in Chaska).
Sartell Muskies 11 Bluffton Braves 1
Both squads committed five errors in the Friday night matchup in Waconia, but Sartell made the Braves pay with 11 runs scoring on nine hits to move on to the next round.
Jace Otto plated Josh Dykhoff in the first inning on a sacrifice fly to put Sartell up 1-0 and the Muskies never looked back in the 10-run win. A slew of hits from Riley Ahrndt, Adam Schellinger, Andrew Deters and Ethan, paired with a couple of errors from the Braves had four runs cross the board in the third to put the Muskies up 5-0.
The five runs were more than enough as Sartell pitcher David Deminsky shut down the Braves Friday night. Deminsky struck out 13 in seven innings with just three hits allowed (and no earned runs), throwing 70 strikes out of 86 pitches. Kroger and Grant Mackenthun combined for four strikeouts in two innings of relief pitching.
The Muskies would continue to add to their lead throughout the game, with five more scoring innings. Deters scored on a double steal and later tripled to score off the bat of Otto, David Kroger doubled and scored after a passed ball and a balk, Cody Partch plated two on a single and Carter Hemmesch scored on an error to give the Muskies 11 runs.
Peyton Rondesvedt scored the lone run for the Braves, scoring on an error after reaching base on a single.
Partch had three RBIs on one hit and Otto had two hits to go with a pair of RBIs to lead the Muskies. Deters drove in one on two hits and Jake Sweeter had one RBI as well. Kroger, Schellinger, Ahrndt and Ethan Carlson each had one hit for Sartell.
Josh Dykhoff, Rondesvedt, Tom Tellers and Kevin Tumberg each had one hit for Bluffton.
On Sunday at noon in Waconia, the Muskies take on the winner of the Sobieski Skis and Dumont Saints matchup (Saturday, Sept. 4, 11 a.m.)
