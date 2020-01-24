The Waconia gymnastics team edged out Chanhassen by a score of 135.525 to 133.75, with Dani Miller and Sydney Shea leading the way. Miller won the all-around with a 35.7 and the duo exchanged first place finishes in the four events.

Waconia went 1-2-3 in the vault, as Miller placed first (9.475), Shea was second (8.975) and Li Li Raidt finished third (8.9).

Miller won the bars with a score of 8.8 and Shea won the beam with a 9.025. Shea then eked out the win in the floor with a 9.25, while Miller was second with a 9.175.

Waconia is at Glencoe-Silver Lake Jan. 23. The Wildcats then return home to host Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka Jan. 30 and Annandale Feb. 6 before the section finals Feb. 14 at Lakeville North.

