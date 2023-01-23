The Waconia gymnastics team posted its best score of the year in a win over Richfield, scoring a 129.125 Jan. 10.
“I think we did well,” said Ariana Shields. “This is like one of our best meets so far, because the last few years we’ve been working on our progressions and this year we’re finally able to implement them, which is great.”
The Wildcats have a deep roster this year with numerous athletes participating in varsity competition.
“We all have our own strengths, so we are able to bring a lot to the table in a lot of different events,” said Olivia Hoffer. “We want everyone included, we want everyone to push themselves, and everyone has a spot somewhere.”
The Wildcats have always excelled in the floor exercise, which is no different this year, but they have started putting up strong scores on the uneven bars as well, one of the more difficult events to get points in.
“Our floor is really good, but we’ve come up a lot in bars,” said Shields.
As for why the ‘Cats are posting better scores this year, they believe in themselves more than ever.
“This year we have a mentality of confidence in ourselves,” said Hoffer. “We have confidence that we haven’t had in years and part of that is the team - we feel connected.”
Scores
Vault - 8.850 Li Li Raidt, 8.700 Emerson Schoenherr, 8.400 Olivia Hoffer, 8.150 Brooke Geehan, 8.000 Ella Lilienthal
Bars - 8.250 Li Li Raidt, 7.450 Ariana Shields, 7.400 Olivia Hoffer, 7.100 Addie Harried, 6.950 Isabelle Hurley
