The Waconia gymnastics team defeated a conference foe when hosting Orono Thursday night, beating the Spartans by a margin of 132.775 to 119.950.
Dani Miller led all competitors Jan. 2, winning the all-around with a score of 35.850, more than four points better over her Orono counterpart. The senior posted the top score in each event – 9.250 in vault, 8.500 on the uneven bars, 8.750 on the balance beam and 9.350 in the floor exercise.
The Wildcats swept the top five spots on the bars. Behind Miller was Katelyn Hawkins in second (7.500), Madison Holmen and Li Li Raidt tied for third (7.450) and Ellenya Urzedowski took fourth (7.000).
For the vault, Raidt placed second (9.000) and Sydney Shea was third (8.900) to give Waconia a sweep of the top three spots. Hawkins scored an 8.325 and Olivia Hoffer finished with an 8.050.
On floor, Shea took second with a 9.175 and was followed by Raidt (8.425), Acelyn Harried (7.800) and Olivia Hoffer (6.700).
Hawkins placed second on beam (8.050) to give Waconia the top two spots in all four events. Maya Bolster scored a 7.950 and Anna Edsill scored a 6.900.
The Wildcats are on the road for much of January, going to Delano Jan. 9, Chanhassen Jan. 14, Litchfield Jan. 17 and Glencoe-Silver Lake Jan. 23. The ‘Cats then close out the regular season at home Jan. 30 against Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka and Feb. 6 against Annandale before the section finals at Lakeville North Feb. 14.
