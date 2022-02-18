The Waconia gymnastics team closed out the season by posting a score of 125.825 at the Section 2AA Championships, a mark just shy of their season best score.
“We did pretty good,” said Li Li Raidt. “It was a higher score for us.”
Waconia started the meet strong with a score of 33.275 on the vault. Raidt led the way with an 8.9 and was followed by Ariana Shields (8.2), Harried (8.1), Evelyn Tellers (8.075) and Ella Lilienthal (7.825).
“We were really pumped up, which was good,” said Raidt.
Raidt led the way on bars with an 8.025 and was followed by Tellers (7.775), Shields (6.75), Harried (6.625) and Isabelle Hurley (6.6).
Tellers led the way on the balance beam with a 7.55 and was followed by Harried (7.45), Paige Bedford (7.425), Samantha Devereaux (7.275) and Ariana Ryskoski (6.85).
Waconia then finished the meet with their highest score of the night, tallying a 33.675 on the floor exercise – Shields (8.625), Raidt (8.6), Harried (8.25), Tellers (8.2) and Bedford (7.7).
“We got a lot of improvements on floor and bars,” Harried said of the team’s improvement over the year. “We never connected anything before, but there were a lot of connections.”
In the all-around, Tellers scored a 31.6 and Harried tallied a 30.425.
The Wildcats season ended with the Feb. 11 meet, but the ‘Cats are happy with the way they ended the year.
“We were a close team, we had fun together,” said Tellers. “We improved a lot too. Seeing everyone excited about getting knew skills, that was fun to see.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.