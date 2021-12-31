The Waconia gymnastics team improved on their team score from the season opener by more than three points, nearly taking down St. Louis Park in a conference showdown that saw the Orioles win by the slim margin of 125.275.
“We are a younger team but still have so much room for improvement this year,” said coach Britney Magdal. “We have a lot of things in the works and are looking forward to building on our team scores with each meet this season.”
Li Li Raidt led the way by winning three events at the Dec. 21 meet, taking first place in the vault (8.825), the uneven bars (7.85) and the floor exercise (8.5). Addie Harried took second on the balance beam (7.95), Evie Tellers placed third on the bars (7.25) while also taking third in the all-around (31.05).
“It is very exciting to see so much potential for our entire team and how much growth we have as a team this year,” said Magdal.
Event scores
Vault – Raidt 8.825, Harried 8.35, Tellers 8.3, Izzy Hurley 8.1, Ella Lilienthal 7.9.
Bars – Raidt 7.85, Tellers 7.25, Harried 6.625, Ari Shields 6.3, Ariana Ryskoski 5.55.
Beam – Harried 7.95, Tellers 7.75, Ryskoski 7.4, Paige Bedford 6.6, Shields 5.45.
Floor – Raidt 8.5, Harried 8.05, Tellers 7.75, Shields 7.725, Ryskoski 6.6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.