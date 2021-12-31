The Waconia gymnastics team improved on their team score from the season opener by more than three points, nearly taking down St. Louis Park in a conference showdown that saw the Orioles win by the slim margin of 125.275.

“We are a younger team but still have so much room for improvement this year,” said coach Britney Magdal. “We have a lot of things in the works and are looking forward to building on our team scores with each meet this season.”

Li Li Raidt led the way by winning three events at the Dec. 21 meet, taking first place in the vault (8.825), the uneven bars (7.85) and the floor exercise (8.5). Addie Harried took second on the balance beam (7.95), Evie Tellers placed third on the bars (7.25) while also taking third in the all-around (31.05).

“It is very exciting to see so much potential for our entire team and how much growth we have as a team this year,” said Magdal.

Event scores

Vault – Raidt 8.825, Harried 8.35, Tellers 8.3, Izzy Hurley 8.1, Ella Lilienthal 7.9.

Bars – Raidt 7.85, Tellers 7.25, Harried 6.625, Ari Shields 6.3, Ariana Ryskoski 5.55.

Beam – Harried 7.95, Tellers 7.75, Ryskoski 7.4, Paige Bedford 6.6, Shields 5.45.

Floor – Raidt 8.5, Harried 8.05, Tellers 7.75, Shields 7.725, Ryskoski 6.6.

Load comments