Assistant coaches: Amanda Melnychuk and Amber Schuler
Captains: LiLi Raidt, Ariana Ryskoski, Ari Shields and Sam Devereaux
Strengths and areas to work on: “Floor has always been a strength for our team and will continue to be heading into this season,” said Magdal. “Bars is an event that can always use more work on but it is exciting to see a number of girls coming in with big goals for bars. We could absolutely see higher level skills on the bars this year if we continue to work them as hard as we have in the off season. But vault has went from one of our strongest events to weakest. Another event with a lot of potential to turn it back into one of our strongest areas again as the girls keep pushing toward their goals.”
Team goals: “The girls have a team goal of getting our team score over 130 again,” said Magdal. “It has been two years since we have been a 130 plus team and they are determined to not only hit 130 but come into the season at 130 and build up from there. Each individual girl knows how they can help the team achieve this goal – it is not about focusing on winning and losing – if they hit their routines and keep working on the skills they have set goals for, the scores will follow along with the wins.”
Season outlook: “This is our come back year,” said Magdal. “We have spent the last 2 years building our skill level and this is the year, we are bringing it all together again. I am very optimistic we will have a full JV line up for each event again. As for varsity, we have a number of younger girls who have joined the team that have a ton of potential. They just never had the opportunity to open up and try bigger skills – which has been a lot of fun to watch in just the first week of practice. This year we will have the most all-arounders are team has seen in years – it is very exciting and we are looking forward to a fun year.”
Conference/section outlook: “I believe we will be where we need to be by our first meet,” said Magdal. “I am optimistic about our conference rankings in comparison to last years. It will be exciting to see where we are come sections – there is still so much time before then.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.