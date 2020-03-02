Dani Miller finished her senior season at the Class AA State Girls Gymnastics Meet on Saturday, competing with the best gymnasts in the state.
“It has been really cool to see all of the other teams and see some of my other teammates that I’ve been working with throughout the summer,” said Miller. “It has just been a lot of fun to end the season with this.”
The Waconia gymnast earned a spot in the floor exercise and the vault, scoring a 9.25 of floor and a 9.375 on vault.
“It wasn’t my very best, but I think I did what I can and it has been fun,” she said.
But no matter the scores, the state meet was just a bonus after a standout season for Miller. Saturday night was a celebration after a long and sometimes difficult journey for Miller and her fellow teammates.
The Waconia gymnastics team faced their fair share of struggles this past season due to injuries. The scores started in the low 130s in December, but once the Wildcats started to get a little healthier, they climbed above 135 in January. And though the injury bug never seemed to truly leave them, they persevered and were scoring near 140 at the end of the season.
“I saw us get closer throughout the year and we all were there to support each other and do our best,” Miller said. “Even throughout the falls and injuries, we were all there for each other. That really makes a difference.”
On top of injuries, the Wildcats were competing in Class AA for the first time when the section tournament rolled around. Not only were they moved up a class, the ‘Cats were put in possibly the toughest section in the state (Section 2AA), one that produced the eventual Class AA State Champion in Lakeville North.
And while they were facing tough competition, the Wildcats did not back down. Waconia started the section meet on the vault and uneven bars, posting their best team scores of the season in those two events – 36.425 and 32.625.
Unfortunately there were some struggles on the balance beam for Waconia, leading to a few falls. But as the old saying goes, it is not about whether you fall down, but whether you get back up.
And get back up is exactly Waconia did, posting their third season-best score of the meet when recording a 36.500 on the floor exercise.
“We did a really nice job,” Miller said. “Everyone pulled through, even through the rough beam rotation, we did really good overall.”
With three season-high scores in the four events, Waconia finished in third place in an extremely competitive section. The Wildcats were just a couple of points back of second-place New Prague, and the difference between third and sixth place was 0.700 points.
Just like the team had to overcome injuries and falls to eek out a strong finish, Miller had to put everything together at the right time to return to state in the floor exercise.
Leading up to the floor exercise was the beam, where Waconia some falls, including a hard one from Miller. The senior hit the outside of the beam on the way down to the floor and immediately earned a big bruise on her leg. After a few seconds to regroup Miller got up and finished her routine.
“This is definitely one of the hardest sports there is,” she said. “Even through the falls and injuries, you have to present yourself with a smile and make sure you are there for everybody else that is there competing with you.”
Not only did she finish her beam routine, Miller went out on the floor exercise next and earned a fifth-place finish to qualify for the state tournament.
“After the fall, it did set me back a little bit, but I just had to push through it - considering it was my senior year and I just really wanted to make it to state,” Miller said. “It’s kind of crazy, I never thought I would make it, but all of the adrenaline and all of my teammates cheering for me, really helped me pull it through.”
Making the accomplishment all the more sweet was the fact that it came against the best competition, with Miller earning the last spot at the state tournament by 0.025 points.
“It feels so rewarding to be able to make it through the top section,” she said.
