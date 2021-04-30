The Waconia boys golf team had a busy week with nine hole conference meets Monday and Tuesday before a Friday dual meet against Chaska.
On Monday, the Wildcats were at Baker for a nine hole conference meet and finished second out of the eight conference teams.
“Monday was a cold, blustery day but the boys played pretty well,” said coach Don Skerik. “Hunter Arvig played very awesome in his second varsity meet and shot a sweet 39.”
Gus Leivermann had a 40, Drew Vacek played well too in his second varsity meet and had a 41, eighth grader Evan Marsden had a 44, Owen Brown scored a 45, and Grant Oscarson had a 49.
On Tuesday, Waconia traveled to Deer Run for another nine hole conference meet and finished third. “We changed the lineup a little on Tuesday and gave ninth grader Isaac ‘Big Red’ Oscarson his first varsity experience and boy did he respond,” said Skerik. “Isaac led the team with a 38 and just played amazing. Isaac had an eagle and was on fire.”
Gus Leivermann hit two balls OB and still had a 39, Grant Oscarson scored a 42, Hunter Arvig had a 44, Evan Marsden and Owen Brown both finished with 47s.
“After two meets we are in second overall in the conference but it’s early and we are all pretty close,” said Skerik.
The Wildcats then moved on to a dual meet with Chaska to end the busy week.
“Friday we had a dual meet with Chaska and had a blast,” said Skerik. “Chaska is a really good team so it was fun to see where we were at and we also got to bring eight golfers. Chaska won 303-322 but we battled pretty good.
Gus Leivermann led the way with a 76, Hunter Arvig scored an 80, Drew Vacek had an 82, Grant Oscarson shot an 84, Owen Brown and Evan Marsden both scored 87s, Isaac Oscarson posted a 90, and in his first varsity meet, Cam Hinrichs tallied a 92.
“I feel like our scores are slowly coming down and we are getting a little more consistent,” said Skerik. “As always we just keep working hard and keep having fun.”
Girls results
The Waconia girls golf team is off to a strong start, sitting at third place in the Wright County Conference East standings after two meets.
“The weather has been a factor so far this spring but the girls have been playing good golf, said coach Daniel Benham.
At Burl Oaks April 19, the Wildcats finished in second place. Avery Arvig led the way with a 47 and was followed by Sydney Tomes (50), Brianna Bollig (51), Abbey Campbell (55), Lauren Lillienthal (62) and Abby Fogarty (64).
The ‘Cats then took third place at Baker the following day with Arvig out front again with a 48, and she was followed by Tomes (53), Alexis Stotko (53), Fogarty (56) and Bollig (60).
At an invite at Creeks Bend, the Wildcats placed fifth out of 12 teams. Arvig scored an 86 and was followed by Tomes (97), Taylor Raether (101), Bollig (109), Fogarty (116) and Campbell (118).
