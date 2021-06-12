The Waconia boys golf team capped their season at the section tournament, with Gus Leivermann making it to the second day of competition. Leivermann led the way last Wednesday with a 74, Grant Oscarson and Evan Marsden 87, Hunter Arvig and Isaac Oscarson 88, and Drew Vasek 90. On the second day of sections June 7, Leivermann played pretty well and had a 74, but unfortunately in this section it wasn’t good enough. Leivermann had a two day total of 148.

“To go to state he needed a 145, which is one over par and that’s just crazy low,” coach Don Skerik said. “The season is over and we had a blast. I knew coming in we were young and inexperienced and it was going to be challenging but I am so proud of how hard they worked. We have a bright future with a bunch of young coming and I can’t wait to get going next year.”

The Waconia girls golf team also ended their season at the section meet, taking ninth with a team score of 420.

“We played well but did not advance anyone to day two of sections,” said coach Daniel Benham.

Sydney Tomes led the way with a 98 and was followed by Alexis Stotko (103), Avery Arvig (105), Abbey Campbell (114), Abby Fogarty (116) and Taylor Raether (126).

Recommended for you

Load comments