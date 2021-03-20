The Waconia girls basketball team made the most of their final season in the Wright County Conference, winning the conference championship undefeated in WCC play. In addition to battling conference foes, the Wildcats had to battle the uncertainty of COVID-19 in a shortened season that saw games shuffled around. Yet the ‘Cats never let it get them down and came out on top of the WCC.
“It means a lot especially in a year like this,” said Sydni Olson. “It shows we fought our hardest and we play to win every game.”
The conference championship came down to the last game, as Waconia needed to defeat the Orono Spartans a second time, not an easy task as Orono had only lost one game in WCC. While Waconia won by 23 earlier in the year, the Spartans battled throughout to make it a close game.
“While both of our teams shot better the first time around, we were able to make enough shots, and had a fantastic defensive first half, to propel us to victory on this senior night 2021,” said coach Dusty Neibauer.
Orono was determined to pack the paint and make life tough on the inside for the ‘Cats, oftentimes daring Waconia to shoot from the outside. In the first half, Waconia shot it more readily, and had players knocking it down with some good frequency. Dani Dykstra hit a couple of long distance shots, Sydney Olson got some great looks in transition and off some sets, but the Spartans kept daring the bigs to hit from the outside.
“No other teams sagged off on us before, so that was really different,” said Ava Stier. “We adjusted and we just shot the ball a lot on the outside and had confidence that we could do it.”
Waconia made enough shots to win thanks to their defensive effort, which held the Spartans to just 17 first half points.
“Our defense is what was really impressive - great communication, great job containing the ball and penetration, and holding a team like Orono to 17 is a great accomplishment,” said Neibauer. “In the second half, we were questioning ourselves shooting the ball a little bit, and because they had so many in the paint, offensive rebounds were tougher to come by, and Orono scored some in transition off shots we normally put down. But, we had players that were willing to trust themselves to shoot the ball with confidence and make shots down the stretch, and that’s how we were able to maintain our lead and bring it home.”
Waconia ultimately won the game 68-58 to capture the conference title in an empty gym, with no fans allowed. The Wildcats new the lack of crowd noise would be different, so they made it a priority to create their own.
“We moved the ball and we were very energetic since there was no fans, that is one of the things we focused on – creating our own energy and I think that showed on the court,” said Stier.
Stats on the night: Audrey Swanson 20 pts, 1 reb, 3 assists and a steal; Sydney Olson 14 pts, 4 rebs, 1 steal, block, and assist; Ava Stier 13 pts, 9 rebs, 2 assists; Allie Zimmer 9 pts, 7 rebs, 5 steals, 2 steals; Dani Dykstra 5 pts, 4 rebs, 1 assist; Addy Salzer 4 pts, 5 boards, 3 assists and a steal; and Mel Honnold 3 pts, 6 assists, 2 rebs and steals; Grace Seim with 3 rebs and a block; Kenzie Amundson with 1 board, assist, and steal.
Waconia earned the No. 1 seed for the Section 2AAA Tournament, giving them a March 18 home game against No. 7 St. Peter. The winner takes on either No. 3 Mankato West or No. 6 Worthington March 23, with the section championship March 26. Marshall earned the No. 1 seed, Mankato East is the No. 4 and Hutchinson is No. 5.
Waconia 66
Mound Westonka 25
It was a bit of a slow start for the Wildcats on Monday, but once they played more intense defense, figured out some of their switching defensive schemes, and worked the ball around more quickly, Waconia went on a 26-2 run to end the first half to take a 39-15 lead into the half.
The Wildcats were able to continue the defensive momentum into most of the second half, only giving up four points through the first 9 minutes.
“Scoring-wise, we made the extra pass effectively through much of the game (sometimes...it may have been one too many, but that’s a good problem to have! Players that are too unselfish!), and that lead to these stats,” said Neibauer.
Scoring: Addy Salzer 19 pts, 2 rebs, 2 assists, 2 steals, and listen to this fg% - 8/9 from 2, 2/2 from 3, 1/1 from FT = 100% effective fg % for the game. Audrey Swanson 16 pts, 2 boards, 3 assists and a steal; Ava Stier 7 pts, 8 rebs, 3 assists and a steal; Dani Dykstra 5 pts, 5 boards, and an assist; Kenzie Amundson 4 pts, 2 boards, 2 assists, and 2 blocks; Mel Honnold 3 pts, 4 boards, an assist, 2 steals and a block; Sydni Olson 3 pts, 4 boards, an assist and steal; Hallie Roitenberg 3 pts and a board; Allie Zimmer 2 pts, 5 assists, and 2 steals; Carli Cebulla 2 pts and 2 boards; Nora Bailey 2.
