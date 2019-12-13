The Waconia girls basketball team had only one game last week, but made the most of it, with 15 players scoring a total of 103 points in the 103-45 victory over Bloomington Jefferson Dec. 5.
“It was great to get so many players in,” said coach Dusty Neibauer. “Our JV players put in a ton of work, just as much as the varsity, on their respective games, so they deserve a chance to get on the floor in a varsity game and show what they can do. We have confidence in them as players and teammates, and the best thing about it is hearing the top varsity players being just as loud as the JV is during a tight game when one of those players makes a play. We need to have a team-first attitude all the time, and that sort of volume shows their commitment to that idea.”
Scoring for the Wildcats – Ava Stier (18), Audrey Swanson (14), Jayda Lenz (12), Sydni Olson (9), Addy Salzer (8), Allie Zimmer (8), Natalie Meath (6), Tess Johnson (6), Hallie Roitenberg (5), Melissa Honnold (4), Mackenzie Amundson (4), Hailey Williams (3), Jordan Machacek (2), Sammy Brueggemeier (2) and Dani Dykstra (2).
Waconia finished better in every statistical category except one (three point percentage, but 40 percent shooting is still a good mark).
“We need to keep working on communicating on defense, moving the ball effectively, and playing to make each other better; our win against Bloomington Jefferson showed that we are looking to facilitate for each other, creating to help play to each others’ strengths,” Neibauer said. “We shot well overall (57 percent), from three (40 percent), and especially from the free throw line (23-26 – 88.5 percent), and Ava Stier shot 100 percent for the game, scoring 18. If we can shoot free throws like that, we’ll be able to have more confidence heading into the finales of games down the stretch of the season.”
The victory gives Waconia their third in a row after losing the first two games to some tough competition. The Wildcats have only two home games in 2019 – Dec. 10 against St. Michael-Albertville and Dec. 19 against Chaska, before a tournament at Hill-Murray Dec. 26-28.
“We played well this week, and now have a bit of a slower couple of weeks game-wise, but against top-tier competition – No. 6 AAAA STMA, and perennial AAAA powerhouse Chaska next Thursday,” Neibauer said. “This many practices-to-games should help us add and refine some things that we’ve got to get better at throughout the season to achieve our goals. We need to compete with everyone, no matter who they are, and that’s a process we embraced this summer by scrimmaging the Minnetonkas, Chaskas, Shakopees of the world; we played Hopkins, Wayzata, St. Croix Lutheran, Red Wing, Waseca, New London Spicer, etc. this summer to try and get ready for our challenging schedule, and we’re excited to be 3-2 so far, playing all AAAA teams.”
