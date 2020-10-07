The Waconia girls soccer team kept their perfect season alive with two more wins this past week, moving to 8-0-1 on the season following a 4-0 win at Delano and a 7-0 win at Holy Family Catholic.
The Wednesday win over Delano improved upon Waconia’s 4-1 win over the Tigers earlier in the season, which was one of only two games this season where the ‘Cats conceded a goal. Waconia has not given up a goal in nearly a month, posting six shutouts in a row.
“Defense is at the heart of who we are,” said coach Ivan Woyno. “Having someone like Sydney Stellick to anchor our back line provides such confidence boost to those around her that everyone steps up. Kendra Borland is having an amazing season on the outside and the duo of Lydia Swanson and Jordyn Carrabre just provide a difficult line to beat. And even when teams manage to get past them, Katie Gregoire has been a wall in goal making saves and distributing the ball.”
During that same six game span, the Wildcats have scored 34 goals, or an average of 5.7 goals per game. In the two shutouts, Katie Gregoire made 14 saves for Waconia.
In the win over Delano, the Wildcats scored a trio of goals in the first half before adding a final score in the second frame. Brynley Theis scored a pair of goals to go with an assist, with Kendra Borland and Sydney Stellick both scoring as well. Jordan Grell, Chanda Breegemann and Grace Seim each had an assist in the win.
Against Holy Family, Theis recorded her third hat trick of the season to further separate her from the pack of Waconia scorers, pushing her team-lead in goals to 15. Melissa Honnold tried to keep pace with a hat trick of her own, remaining second in scoring on the team with nine goals this season. Grace Seim scored the other goal, and with an assist as well, she reached a team-high 10 assists.
“Grace continues to demonstrate just how versatile she is, whether it is shooting from distance like she did last year or distributing the ball like she has done this season, her contribution on both the defensive and offensive side of the ball is starting to be noticed,” said Seim. “Last year was defined very early on, but this year we have moved her around quite a bit and she has been up to the challenge. She is dynamic in transition and helps us shore up our defensive pressure. Once we have the ball, she never hesitates to take on a defender or two one-v-one or one-v-two and that’s where most of her assists are coming from.”
Both Grell and Breegemann had hat tricks of their own on the assisting end. The midfield duo combined for six assists, with Breegemann’s eight on the season putting her in second behind Seim. With four assists in two games, Grell got back into the lineup in a major way.
“Jordan had been injured and getting her back in the lineup is huge going into the conference final matches as well as the section games,” said Woyno. “She gives us a change of pace on the ball and makes us so much more aggressive going forward with the ball.”
The Wildcats final two games of the season are at Watertown-Mayer Oct. 6 and Oct. 8 at New Prague.
“Now we need to go and take our style of soccer to Watertown and New Prague and finish what we started this season,” said Woyno.
