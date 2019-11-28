Waconia lost 5-0 to Hopkins/St. Louis Park Nov. 19, but that score is not indicative of the way the game was played. The two sides were evenly matched in a fast-paced game that saw many scoring opportunities created by offensive playmakers or shut down by stellar goaltending.
“I was very impressed with the pace the girls set at the beginning of the game,” coach Leah Johnson said. “They got an early fluke goal but we responded by outshooting them in the first period. Our team was out-skating them in the first period and proved how we have the talent to continue to grow and a program and become more and more successful.”
While it was encouraging to see the Wildcats play well, they could not finish the game and the score got away from them in the third period with the three goals given up late. The drop in play was not from lack of effort, but due to a short bench that leads to fatigue in a fast-paced game like Tuesday night’s that saw few stoppages.
“We played well the second period but the third period the girls got really tired,” Johnson said. “We only have 13 skaters on our roster this year and we have been coming off our multiple weeks that we were skating 6 out of the 7 days with multiple games and their fatigue showed. It was an unfortunate end to what started as a great game, but we learned a valuable lesson about digging deep to find that energy for all three periods.”
The slowdown in the third came following a flurry of scoring chances from the Waconia offense in the second period. Waconia attacked the opposing net early and often multiple players just inches away from tying the game, only for the puck to get covered up just before crossing the line. The Wildcats had 19 shots in the first two periods and 27 overall, but could not get the extra bounce to find a goal.
While Hopkins/St. Louis Park managed to outscore Waconia, the Wildcats defense and goaltending looked strong. Jasmyn Neubert was agile in net for the ‘Cats, making 31 saves in crowded pileups around the crease.
“Our goalie did see a lot of action and played her heart out,” Johnson said. “She made some great saves that helped keep the score what it was and not more.”
Aiding the goalie was Madeline Charbonneau. The senior captain and defender stopped numerous breakouts by the opposition to slow down Hopkins/St. Louis Park.
“Charbonneau has stepped up to be one of our top defensemen this year,” Johnson said. “She has always been a forward but started playing D for us a couple of games last year. We graduated two strong defensemen from last year so Charbonneau, being the versatile player she is, was willing to set into that role. She has been working hard to learn the new position and doing a great job of using her strength to lead our defensive unit.”
