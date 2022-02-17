Starting a program can be an exciting time for a team and a community, but it also invites more than enough obstacles. Since starting the girls hockey program at Waconia High School, the Wildcats have had to face some of the best teams in the state while shorthanded and less experienced, so the wins have trickled out slower than the losses. But the players have kept their heads up and continued to work over these last years and it paid off Thursday night in a historic win.
“Beating Hutchinson was the best experience of my hockey career,” said senior Maya Lindstrom, who was a freshman on the inaugural team 4 years ago. “It was great to start with the team in its inaugural season and build up the program to be able to make history with Waconia girls hockey by winning our first section game in history.”
With a 4-3 win over Hutchinson Feb. 10, the Wildcats won their first ever playoff game, giving seniors like Lindstrom and Kendra Borland a much deserved win after 4 years of building up the program.
“I joined Waconia girls hockey as a freshman and it was my first year but also our team’s inaugural year,” said Borland. “It was rough our first season as we got into the swing of things, but the seniors that year kept us motivated and slowly but surely our team has made it to where we are today. This playoff win means a lot to us but it wouldn’t have been possible without the girls who helped started this team and our coaching staff who kept pushing us.”
Even though they improved each year, the challenges kept coming for the new program, as they moved into a new conference this year that features some of the best teams in the state. Waconia started the year with a 3-1-1 record when facing similar-sized schools before the wins came few and far between when conference play started against larger schools.
“Our season this year was not an easy one,” said Borland. “We played some of the top teams in the state and they did not go easy on us, but throughout the season our coach Leah Janssen reminded us that we needed to focus on ourselves and not the score. These teams helped us push ourselves and prepared us for our section playoffs, which counted the most.”
So when the postseason arrived, Waconia made the most of their opportunity. Earning the No. 5 seed for the Section 2A Tournament, the Wildcats were ready to upset the No. 4 seeded Tigers of Hutchinson.
“After playing double A schools all season, being put into a single A section gave us an advantage,” said Lindstrom. ‘Although we didn’t have much success in regular season games it helped us improve so much when we played teams equal to our level.”
Having to battle adversity all year prepared Waconia for Thursday’s contest, as they fell behind 2-0 early in the second period. Waconia then pounced on a power play opportunity late in the second period when Ella Schluck scored off of assists by Kendall Miller and Mia Kelley, before Maya Lindstrom knotted the game just before the second intermission on an assist from Isabella Wozniak. Lindstrom struck again early in the third to put Waconia up 3-2 (assisted by Schluck), but the Tigers quickly found the equalizer to set the stage for an intense finish to the playoff game.
And while the senior class has done so much for the program in building the Waconia team and providing leadership, it was an underclassmen that helped give them their much deserved victory, as sophomore Sophia Braverman scored the game winner with less than 2 minutes remaining.
“It was an amazing feeling when I scored late in the third,” said Braverman. “We felt like we deserved the win, and we just kept telling each other that we got this. Our whole team played our hearts out, and I was fortunate enough to find a scoring opportunity and capitalize on it. I’m extremely proud of how we played this year, and can’t wait to see what we can accomplish next season.”
The 4-3 win was a historic one for the Waconia program, with 4 years of hard work leading to that one moment.
“When we defeated Hutchinson, I was so proud of our girls,” said coach Leah Janssen. “We have faced so much adversity this season from injuries to illnesses and we have been battling the lack of consistency since the start. Overall I think this helped us grow stronger and in this game we were able to show just how much we had grown. Our team has battled so much adversity since the beginning of our program 4 years ago. Every year we grow and learn. Building from the ground up has come with a lot of growing pains that have only made us stronger. This year we were able to show how 4 years of hard work and growing can pay off in the playoffs.”
