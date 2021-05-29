The Waconia girls lacrosse team had it’s highest scoring output of the season when taking on Rocori, scoring 11 goals in a 13-11 loss.
“Although our scores haven’t really reflected it, within the last week and a half you can see things starting to click tactically,” said coach Elizabeth Doran. “The defense is playing much more as a unit rather than individuals, our transitions up the field happen as a team rather than relying on one player to run the ball from one end to the other and our offense has started to set up a motion offense rather than just trying to force the ball through multiple defenders to take a shot.”
Natalie Thiesfeld led the team with four goals and two assists and Clara Keaveny scored two goals, while Audrey Falkman, Heather Winkels, Izabelle Keaveny, Signe Aleckson and Casey O’Brien each scored one goal. O’Brien also had an assist. Izabelle Keaveny won three ground balls and Isabelle Dubose won two, while Falkman, Claire Canfield, Ellie Thomas, Ella Stapleton, Grace Reis and O’Brien each won one.
O’Brien and Thiesfeld both scored in a 18-2 loss to Delano/Rockford earlier in the week, with O’Brien tallying another assist. Kennedie Dustin won three ground balls, while Piper Clay, Winkels, Izabelle Keaveny and Clara Keaveny each had one. Victoria Lundgren had seven saves in goal for the ‘Cats.
Clara Keaveny scored for Waconia in an 18-1 loss to end the week. Dustin and Thiesfeld each won three ground balls, Stapleton won two, and Izabelle Keaveny, Clara Keaveny and Julia Pfeilsticker each had one. Lundgren made six stops in net.
Though Waconia has yet to win this season, they have started to see lots of improvement from this young team that is starting to find the back of the net.
“The team has worked extremely hard all season and you can finally see that hard work paying off. We knew going into the season it was going to be tough,” said Doran. “The founding class (in 2019) all graduated in 2020 (and unfortunately didn’t get the chance to have their senior season). The entire 2021 team has no real experience and yet we are competing at the varsity level. My goal for the season (how I define success for our team) is that we play each and every game as a team. We do not rely solely on one or two individuals to carry the team if we can do that each and every game we have succeeded. We are an extremely young team (no seniors), I am excited to see what is in store for this group over the next 3-4 years. We have tremendous athletes and with their continued hard work I believe we will see that reflected on the scoreboard in the next few years.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.