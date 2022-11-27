Head coach: Leah Janssen
Assistant coaches: Kim Abrahams, Colleen Stanley and Mark Grundhofer
Captains: Kendall Miller (Senior) and Abby Elvebak (Senior)
Assistant Captains: Bella Wozniak (Senior) and Annika Mielke (Junior)
Focus and growth: “One important part of our program is the team building experience,” said Janssen. “We know that hockey is much more than just a sport and that there are many life lessons we learn throughout our experience. For this season our players identified team core values as Commitment, Integrity, Optimism, Progress and Community. Throughout the season these core values will be our areas of focus and growth.”
Progress: “One of our team values that we are focusing on is progress,” said Janssen. “Even though progress encompasses much more than winning, we have prided ourselves in the fact that our program has increased our number of games won every season. We are now going into our fifth season and we hope to continue that progress. We also graduated our top goal scorer last season so we are excited to see who steps up to the plate to put some more goals in for our team this season.”
Gaining momentum: “That playoff win last season was huge for us as we continue to work towards the progress of growing our program every season,” said Janssen. “That was our first section win in program history so our goal for the section tournament this season is to make it to the section finals.”
Conference/section outlook: “In order to reach our goal to make it to the section finals this year, we need to focus on each game this season and how it can help prepare us to be at our peak performance come section time,” Janssen said. “We will be challenged, once again, with our conference schedule this year playing against programs that are much bigger and have been established much longer than us. Playing against these competitive teams will help us to raise our speed of the game to the next level. Our section is composed of all very well matched teams. Section playoff seeding last year was a very close draw and our goal this regular season is to beat those teams during the regular season to help obtain a higher seed for sections. Those games will also provide us with an opportunity to better know our opponent and prepare for the big game when it counts the most in the playoffs.”
Coaching: “My husband and I are expecting our first child (little girl) on January 23rd,” said Janssen. “Coach Abrahams will be taking on some of the head coaching responsibilities as I near my maternity leave. Kimberly Abrahams has been coaching for the last 18 years. Her resume encompasses coaching in New York, California, Connecticut, and Minnesota. These experiences include coaching boys and girls from mites through high school, as well as various levels of USA Hockey development camps. It also includes program building, tryout involvement, running skills clinics, and teaching private lessons. She has been head coaching girls travel and high school teams for the last 10 plus years. Since moving to Minnesota, she has been coaching in the MSHSL. For the 2022-2023 season she has been accepted into the NHL Coaches Association Female Coaches Development Program.”
