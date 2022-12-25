The Waconia girls basketball team earned the first win of the year when defeating Hutchinson 59-51.
“It was a very tough battle in a great gym to play in (Whalen gymnasium in Hutch), on a doubleheader with the boys team playing after us, but we fought, made clutch free throws, scrapped for defensive rebounds, and limited Hutch’s incredibly good post to only nine points through intense backside help and rotations to earn our first win of the year,” said coach Dusty Neibauer. “We finally saw the ball go through the hoop a bit from deep, and tried to keep the pace up throughout to help offset a pretty decent size advantage they had on us. Hutch also plays a tough-to-crack zone defense that shifts a lot on the bottom as well as pressure the top, so figuring that out was a bit of an adventure (especially since we couldn’t practice the day before due to snow), but we really earned this one by fighting on the defensive end.”
The Wildcats led 32-28 at the break and were able to hold off a late rally from the Tigers by knocking down free throws to seal the win.
“They hit some really deep threes at the end, but I’m very proud that our team didn’t lose their heads - we knocked down huge clutch time free throws and got the ball in under pressure when it mattered most, and that’s a gigantic deal for a team that can keep making strides in the right direction,” said Neibauer. “I loved the fight on this night, as Hutch is always a really tough place to play, with tough competitors, and an offense that spaces the floor for their post that is really tough to defend.”
Gabby Lauwagie and Hallie Roitenberg each got 18 points to lead the ‘Cats.
“Lauwagie had a huge number of offensive boards as well, and attacked the hoop well throughout,” said Neibauer. “Roitenberg hit some timely jumpers and four threes, which was great to see as well (and she also knocked down a couple of clutch-time free throws).”
Ashley Bryfczynski had 11 points and had 5-6 down the stretch to help keep Hutchinson at a distance.
“Bella Hoxie had four points, but really earned her stripes,as well as Addy Bryfczynski who had two points, guarding their post,” said Neibauer. “They did an incredible job fighting for position, calling for help/communicating, and battling for boards, and Bella really stepped up in a huge way.”
Jenna Myhre had three points and Ellana Keaveny had two, with both having a big impact in the win, “[Myhre] really pushed the tempo, created some good advantages for us, and flew around on defense, creating chaos and tipping passes,” said Neibauer. “Ellana Keaveny played a great all-around game, in addition to two points, quarterbacking offenses, settling things down when they needed to be, and playing physical defense all game long.”
Clara Smith, Morgan Stock and Emma Hanson also had big contributions in Waconia’s victory.
“Clara Smith and Morgan Stock also fought like crazy on defense, pressured the ball all over the court, played fantastic backside defense, and Morgan got her signature couple of blocks as well,” said Neibauer. “Emma Hanson also fought like crazy, got a nice block, and set up others like only she can. She really battled in there, and showed why she’s a defensive specialist.”
Waconia 48 Eden Prairie 87
The trail of top-10 talent teams continues for the Wildcats, as they took on No. 3 Eden Prairie on the road in the cold drizzle of Tuesday night.
“We’ve already played No. 10 Lakeville South, No. 5 Minnetonka, will play No. 4 Chaska, No. 2 STMA, etc., etc., on we go, and there have been great moments of real battle, and some where a team really takes advantage of something,” said Neibauer.
The Eagles showed why they are ranked among the best in the state, shooting lights out in the victory over Waconia.
“We talked a lot about how much space EP needs to shoot the ball, and from watching them on video, we knew it wasn’t much,” said Neibauer. “We still gave them too much, though, and they shot 65 percent (unofficially) from three in the first half. That’s really tough to overcome. We didn’t switch into their space near enough, get back fast enough, etc., and they lit us up. That’s a tough thing to take, even against the best teams. We did show some progress against a press at times, and in the second half switched actions better, though we still gave them too much space. Offensively, we didn’t move the ball like we need to. We had better spacing at times, and when we made the extra pass, when available, it lead to some nice open looks. We need to make the extra pass all the time. If we don’t, we get stagnant, and don’t make the defense move. We’ve got to make them move, and work, to get the most open looks as possible. Move the ball, move the d, then we’ll be in business.”
The Wildcats are 1-7 on the year, but much better than their record would indicate.
“If you just look at our record in a vacuum, it looks tough, to be sure,” said Neibauer. “But, we have had moments where we compete with the best teams in the state at a high level. We have moments where, when we move the ball, hit the easy pass, the open look, and play physically, we set each other up well. We just have to keep working to put more and more of those moments together. Playing against this level of competition, it can reveal shortcomings, but if you keep fighting through it, it can reveal immense heart. I will say this: this is the second game where our team has been complimented for fighting like crazy, at times, by a reffing crew, for fighting in the right way against a very tough opponent. Ideally, it’ll be that way when we get a W as well, but we’ve got to keep the faith and double down on the things that’ll give us success: defense, ball movement, and making the extra pass.”
Ellana Keaveny was named defensive player of the game, her second time winning the belt.
“[Keaveny] worked very hard on boxing out, especially, and fought for them,” said Neibauer. “Sometimes she boxed out well and just got jumped over and onto, but she was still boxin’.”
