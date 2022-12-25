The Waconia girls basketball team earned the first win of the year when defeating Hutchinson 59-51.

“It was a very tough battle in a great gym to play in (Whalen gymnasium in Hutch), on a doubleheader with the boys team playing after us, but we fought, made clutch free throws, scrapped for defensive rebounds, and limited Hutch’s incredibly good post to only nine points through intense backside help and rotations to earn our first win of the year,” said coach Dusty Neibauer. “We finally saw the ball go through the hoop a bit from deep, and tried to keep the pace up throughout to help offset a pretty decent size advantage they had on us. Hutch also plays a tough-to-crack zone defense that shifts a lot on the bottom as well as pressure the top, so figuring that out was a bit of an adventure (especially since we couldn’t practice the day before due to snow), but we really earned this one by fighting on the defensive end.”

