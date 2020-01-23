The Waconia girls basketball team showed that it could get it done on both ends of the floor this past week, defeating Chanhassen by nearly scoring 100 points (92-75), then holding Delano to nine points in the second half for a 65-39 win.
While the Wildcats used an early 20-6 run to gain the edge on Chanhassen Jan. 14, it took a little bit longer for Waconia to find separation with Delano Jan. 16. At halftime the ‘Cats led by just one (31-30) before their defense shut down the Tigers, allowing just nine points during the final 18 minutes.
“[The difference in the second half was] two things - defensive focus, and shooting, especially from 0-5 feet,” coach Dusty Neibauer said. “Defensively, when we focused in and played as a team, we held them to nine points in the whole second half, which is what we can be capable of.”
That defensive effort was more than enough to counteract their offensive woes, which they just pushed through on the way 34 points in the second half.
“We were 28 percent overall, and 34 percent from 0-5 feet - Delano just packed the paint with everyone they had, and we weren’t physical enough in there to finish consistently,” Neibauer said. “We certainly had enough shots down there to score like we did against Chan, which was the opposite type of game - we shot 57 percent from 0-5 feet in that game, and it showed. We were putting ourselves in good position to blow the game open, but not taking care of business. However, in the second half, we bore down, and got it done.”
The Wildcats had another balanced game in scoring and rebounding for Delano – Addy Salzer with 17 (and three steals), Tess Johnson with 13 (and seven steals), Audrey Swanson with 10 (six steals) and multiple with six and four. Rebounding was similar – Ava Stier with 12, Salzer and Allie Zimmer both with seven, Natalie Meath with six, Johnson with five, Swanson with four.
“We had the balance in most areas that we usually do, we just didn’t make the shots like normal,” Neibauer said.
Waconia’s game against Chanhassen earlier in the week was much more efficient, leading to more than 90 points pouring in for the Wildcats. While Waconia did not get a lot of extra points (10 made free throws and two made three pointers), their effectiveness inside was what allowed the second best scoring night of the season (Waconia scored 103 against Bloomington Jefferson earlier this season).
Waconia made 38 shots from inside the arc on 60 attempts (63 percent) to race past the Storm.
“Chan was another good demonstration of our depth and our posts picked it up in a big way there - Stier with 23, Swanson 17, Meath and Dani Dykstra 10 - and we had two more in double figures with Melissa Honnold hitting for 11, and then Salzer with nine, Johnson with eight (and seven assists), and Zimmer and Jayda Lenz both with two, dishing out 10 assists between them,” Neibauer said.
Waconia’s presence inside included rebounding, nearly doubling Chanhassen’s effort with 50 rebounds compared to just 28. Stier led the team with 13 and was followed by Meath (8), Johnson (6), Swanson (6), Zimmer (4), Dykstra (4), Honnold (2), Salzer (2) and Lenz (1).
With the win, Waconia moves to 10-5 on the season, having five in a row.
Waconia hosts Hutchinson Jan. 24 in a Wright County Conference showdown, before heading to New Prague Jan. 28. The ‘Cats then host Holy Family Jan. 31 and Worthington Feb. 4 with a game against St. Louis Park (at STMA) in between Feb. 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.